Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Newcastle in takeover talks with Singapore investors

United's 300 million pound ($393 million) takeover by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium collapsed last month after the group announced it was ending interest in the deal, which was delayed by the Premier League's owners and directors test. Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said last week that the group, which included Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF, declined to take up the Premier League's offer of independent arbitration to decide who would own the club.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 10:32 IST
Soccer-Newcastle in takeover talks with Singapore investors
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

English Premier League club Newcastle United has held talks with the Bellagraph Nova Group (BNG) group over a possible takeover bid, the Singapore-backed company said in a statement.

BNG, co-founded by Singapore-based investors Evangeline Shen, Nelson Loh and Terence Loh, and headquartered in Paris, said that negotiations were at an advanced stage and that the group was willing to "massively contribute" to the club's development. "Bellagraph Nova Group's founders (have) already provided a LOI (Letter of Intent) as well as a proof of funds on Aug. 10," BNG said.

"In addition to the engagement to the Newcastle Football Club and community, Bellagraph Nova Group enlisted help of England captain Alan Shearer and former player Michael Chopra." BNG owns 31 entities and earned about $12 billion in revenue last year, according to the company's website.

The group added that the talks with United owner and British businessman Mike Ashley had taken place in recent days and were ongoing. United's 300 million pound ($393 million) takeover by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium collapsed last month after the group announced it was ending interest in the deal, which was delayed by the Premier League's owners and directors test.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said last week that the group, which included Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF, declined to take up the Premier League's offer of independent arbitration to decide who would own the club. The Saudi-backed bid was criticised by human rights campaigners, with questions also being raised about pirate broadcasts of Premier League games in the Middle Eastern country.

($1 = 0.7634 pounds)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two CRPF personnel killed in terror attack in J-K's Baramulla

Two Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel died after terrorists opened fire on a joint naka party of CRPF and Police at Kreeri area of Baramulla district on Monday. The two Central Reserve Police Force CRPF soldiers who were injured i...

4 persons at Pawar's Mumbai residence test COVID-19 positive

Four persons at NCP chief Sharad Pawars residence in south Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday. Pawars test results have come out negative, but he will be asked not to go on an...

UK launches £3 million innovation challenge fund in India

The UK government has launched a 3 million innovation challenge fund in India to support scientists in academia and industry to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. The fund invites tech innovators with connections to the AI-Dat...

YSRCP govt tapping phones of leaders, activists: Naidu urges PM's intervention

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu has in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the YSR Congress Party government in the state is tapping the phones of the Opposition party leaders, advocates, journalists and socia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020