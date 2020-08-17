Left Menu
Second Test between England and Pakistan ends in a draw

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 17-08-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 23:54 IST
Second Test between England and Pakistan ends in a draw
The third Test between both teams will commence on August 21. (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The rain-affected second Test between England and Pakistan ended in a draw here on Monday. With this, the hosts retain their 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series against Pakistan.

Resuming the day 5 from 7/1, England got off to a good start as both the on-field batters, Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley, struck regular boundaries and took the side over the 50-run mark. Mohammad Abbas handed Pakistan with their first breakthrough of the day as he dismissed Crawley, who played a knock of 53 runs. In his next over, Abbas took the wicket of Sibley (32) as well.

Joe Root and Ollie Pope then took the field but failed to form a decent partnership as the latter was given LBW off Yasir Shah's delivery. Jos Buttler then came out to bat and England were on 110/4 when the match came to an end. Earlier on Sunday, the rain had washed out most of the action of the second Test between England and Pakistan.

The play had resumed on time on Day 4, but after one hour of action, rain intervened and there was no play possible after that. The rain had washed out the entire play on day three of the Test as well. Pakistan had scored 236 runs in their first innings.

The third Test between both teams will commence on August 21. (ANI)

