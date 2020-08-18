Left Menu
Real Sociedad signs David Silva from Manchester City

The Basque Country club picked up Silva on a free transfer after his decade-long stint at City ended. Sociedad said the 34-year-old Spaniard will join the rest of the squad in the coming days for preseason training. Silva joined Man City since 2010, helping revamp the English club and turn it into a contender in European soccer.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 18-08-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 11:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Real Sociedad signed former Manchester City playmaker David Silva on a two-year contract. The Basque Country club picked up Silva on a free transfer after his decade-long stint at City ended.

Sociedad said the 34-year-old Spaniard will join the rest of the squad in the coming days for preseason training. Silva joined Man City since 2010, helping revamp the English club and turn it into a contender in European soccer. His last game with City was the 3-1 loss to Lyon in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Saturday, when he came on as a late substitute.

He left after more than 300 games with the English club, helping it win four Premier League titles. City said earlier Monday it would honor the Spaniard with a statue outside its stadium. Silva previously played for Spanish teams Valencia, Eibar and Celta Vigo.

With Spain's national team, Silva won the 2010 World Cup, as well as the 2008 and 2012 European Championships. Real Sociedad finished sixth in last season's Spanish league.

