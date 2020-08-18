Left Menu
Development News Edition

With Astros' rotation rolling, Greinke faces Rockies

Right-hander Antonio Senzatela (3-0, 3.91 ERA) will pitch for the Rockies on Tuesday in what will be his fifth start of the season and first-everappearance against the Astros. Senzatela did not factor in the decision in his last outing, a 13-7 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in which he allowed a season-high five runs on nine hits with four strikeouts over six innings.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 13:39 IST
With Astros' rotation rolling, Greinke faces Rockies
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

As the debilitating injuries mounted within their pitching staff, the Houston Astros appeared resigned to having to rely solely on their stout lineup to keep them competitive. Lately, however, the Astros' patchwork rotation has exceeded expectations. In the opener of a four-game home-and-home interleague set with the Colorado Rockies on Monday, rookie right-hander Brandon Bielak kept the line moving, allowing just one run and one hit in six innings of a 2-1 victory in Houston.

Houston starters have posted a 1.68 ERA over the past 11 games, working at least five innings in 10 of those starts while allowing one earned run or none eight times. That collective performance has enabled what was a beleaguered bullpen to settle in, and the results have been positive. "I'm knocking on wood that we can keep getting that good starting pitching," Astros manager Dusty Baker said.

With veteran closer Ryan Pressly having worked in consecutive games over the weekend against the Seattle Mariners, Baker turned to rookie left-hander Blake Taylor to close out the win against Colorado. Taylor turned 25 on Monday and relied on what he called "birthday magic" to survive the heart of the Rockies' order. After Charlie Blackmon led off the inning with a single, Taylor retired Nolan Arenado, Daniel Murphy and Raimel Tapia to end the game.

"You've got to face Blackmon, Arenado, and Murphy," Baker said. "That's not how you would have drawn up a young man's first save, facing a murderer's row like that." Right-hander Zack Greinke (1-0, 2.53 ERA) gets the starting nod for the Astros on Tuesday. He notched his first victory this season in his previous start, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings in a 5-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

That outing marked the second consecutive quality start for Greinke, who went 2-1 with a 3.09 ERA over five starts against the Rockies in 2019. He is 14-7 with a 3.66 ERA over 35 career appearances (34 starts) against Colorado, his highest win total against any opponent. Right-hander Antonio Senzatela (3-0, 3.91 ERA) will pitch for the Rockies on Tuesday in what will be his fifth start of the season and first-ever appearance against the Astros.

Senzatela did not factor in the decision in his last outing, a 13-7 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in which he allowed a season-high five runs on nine hits with four strikeouts over six innings. He is 2-0 with a 3.27 ERA in two interleague starts this season and 5-4 with a 5.46 ERA over 11 career interleague starts. The Rockies have dropped six of eight games following a rousing start to the season, and their schedule doesn't get any easier with three more games against the Astros, including two at Coors Field on Wednesday and Thursday.

Then come seven more games on the road trip: three games against the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and four vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers enter Tuesday leading the NL in run differential at plus-62. Arizona defeated the Oakland A's on Monday after sweeping the San Diego Padres over the weekend. The Diamondbacks have won five straight overall.

"This part of the schedule, we're playing good teams," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "The Astros are a very good team, the Dodgers are a good team, the Diamondbacks have now gained some momentum lately, they're starting to swing the bats. So this will be a good test for us, for sure."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign Secretary on 2-day visit to Bangladesh to boost bilateral ties

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh beginning from August 18, where he will discuss and strengthen bilateral cooperation on matters of mutual interests. Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary of I...

From Africa to America, businesses and insurers face survival showdowns

Many insurers reject companies COVID-19 claims Under pressure, some offer cash, settlements Some businesses say offers fall short, go to court Other companies still left with nothingBy Emma Rumney and Noor Zainab Hussain PILANESBERG NATI...

Amid COVID-19, India records 2721 swine flu cases till July this year

By Priyanka Sharma Even as the country has been hit by COVID-19 pandemic, India has reported about 2,721 cases of deadly swine flu virus with 44 deaths this year.According to the official data of the National Centre for Disease Control NCDC...

Merkel: Belarusian govt must avoid violence and start national dialogue

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on Tuesday about the situation in Belarus and made clear that the Belarusian government must avoid using force against peaceful protesters, her spokesman sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020