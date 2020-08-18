Left Menu
Development News Edition

Orioles look to bounce back vs. Bichette-less Jays

With injured Bo Bichette out of the lineup for a while, the Toronto Blue Jays are going to have to find some offense while in Baltimore on Tuesday and Wednesday -- and beyond. On Tuesday, the Jays will give the ball to Nate Pearson (0-0, 5.11 ERA) a right-hander who has pitched in just three major league games.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 14:07 IST
Orioles look to bounce back vs. Bichette-less Jays
Representative image Image Credit: Storyblocks

With injured Bo Bichette out of the lineup for a while, the Toronto Blue Jays are going to have to find some offense while in Baltimore on Tuesday and Wednesday -- and beyond. They found plenty Monday as Randal Grichuk drove in four while Cavan Biggio knocked in three in a 7-2 victory over the Orioles. The biggest problem now is that Toronto will be without its shortstop indefinitely.

Bichette sprained his knee Saturday and was placed on the 10-day injured list the next day. The injury costs the Blue Jays a player who is hitting .361 with five homers and 13 RBIs through 14 games. Last week, he had a stretch in which he homered in four consecutive games while driving in eight runs. "We lost, at this point, one of the best players in baseball, the way he was hitting the ball," manager Charlie Montoyo said Sunday. "Somebody is going to have to pick up the slack. It's a big loss losing Bo."

On Monday, the top two batters in the Toronto order made up for Bichette's absence. Grichuk hit a three-run homer that gave the Jays a 4-0 lead, and Biggio hit a late two-run homer. They combined to knock in all seven of the Blue Jays' runs. On Tuesday, the Jays will give the ball to Nate Pearson (0-0, 5.11 ERA) a right-hander who has pitched in just three major league games. He is 6-foot-6, 250 pounds with a big fastball.

He will be pitching against the Orioles for the first time. Baltimore counters with slower-throwing left-hander Wade LeBlanc (1-0, 7.13), who has pitched well at times this season. He has allowed nine runs in 6 2/3 innings in his past two starts, though he came away with no-decisions in each outing.

His career record against the Jays is 0-1 with a 6.88 ERA in four games (one start). Orioles right-hander Alex Cobb, the losing pitcher Monday mainly because of the three-run homer, expects the Jays to continue to come out swinging.

"They're a super aggressive team," Cobb said. "I knew that going in. You're going to have to have all of your pitches working off-speed, you're going to have to establish fastballs in. But they got some pitches. They hit some balls hard." The Orioles have been one of the American League's top offensive teams this season, as their .779 on-base-plus-slugging percentage ranks fifth in the majors, but Baltimore has slipped at times. That's why the Orioles have stumbled into a few losing streaks, and they have dropped three of their past four.

Anthony Santander remains hot, though. He went 2-for-4 on Monday, stretching his hitting streak to 12 games. The right fielder is 17-for-50 (.340) with five homers and 15 RBIs during the streak. The Orioles made two pitching moves Monday. They sent Evan Phillips to their alternate training site in Bowie while reinstating Dillon Tate from the 10-day injured list. Tate had been sidelined due to a right elbow contusion.

Tate relieved Cobb and pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, giving up Biggio's two-run homer. The Blue Jays optioned right-hander Sam Gaviglio, who didn't get into a game in his latest major league stint, to their alternate training site in Rochester.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition parties slam BJP over Goa governor Malik's transfer

Attacking the ruling BJP over the transfer of Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik, the Opposition parties on Tuesday said he was shifted for speaking truth and taking a strong stand on core issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, environment and the Ma...

Lightspeed India raises new fund with USD 275 mn commitment

Venture capital firm Lightspeed India Partners on Tuesday said it has raised new fund with USD 275 million about Rs 2,054 crore of committed capital. Lightspeed India is focused on accelerating disruptive innovations and trends in the enter...

The Latest: South Korea says 457 cases linked to church

South Korean health officials said Tuesday that they have found 457 coronavirus cases linked to a huge Seoul church led by a bitter critic of the countrys president, driving an alarming surge of infections in the greater capital area. Kwon ...

Trump retweets purported audio of Biden call with Ukraine

President Donald Trump has retweeted an audio recording that US intelligence officials have described as being part of a Russian campaign to denigrate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The leaked conversation, purportedly between...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020