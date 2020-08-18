Left Menu
Women's Open: Aditi one short of becoming Indian with most Major starts; Tvesa ready for debut

Tvesa, 24, has a friend and experienced European Tour pro, Kiran Matharu, as her caddie. "I have some experience of playing with the European players, especially at home at the Hero Indian Open, where I had my first Top-10 last year, but a Major in Scotland is a different thing altogether," said Tvesa, who will be making her Major debut here.

PTI | Royaltroon | Updated: 18-08-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 18:47 IST
Indian women's trio of Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik will look to write a new chapter in Indian golf when they tee off at the prestigious Women's British Open on Thursday. This will be the first time that three Indians, men or women, teed up at the same Major.

The young threesome will have family and friends with them at the famed Royal Troon golf course, even though there will be no spectators. The 22-year-old Aditi, who often has her father on the bag, has her mother, Maheshwari, this time – she was also there at Scottish Open – while 19-year-old Diksha's father, Col Narendra Dagar will as usual do the duty of a caddie. Tvesa, 24, has a friend and experienced European Tour pro, Kiran Matharu, as her caddie.

"I have some experience of playing with the European players, especially at home at the Hero Indian Open, where I had my first Top-10 last year, but a Major in Scotland is a different thing altogether," said Tvesa, who will be making her Major debut here. About playing at Scottish open last week, Tvesa said, "Links golf is interesting and now I know the importance of missing it in the right place. I believe this week it will be amplified in terms of wind and conditions. "I have a friend, Kiran Matharu on the bag for a second week. She is an Indian, who lives in Britain and has played a lot of golf on European Tour. She is very experienced." When she tees up on Thursday, Aditi will come one step closer to becoming the Indian with most Major starts. Since her maiden Major at the 2016 Women's Open, this will be her 15th Major, which takes her past Jeev Milkha Singh's total of 14 and leaves her one short of Anirban Lahiri's 16. However, women have five Majors each year, while men have four.

Aditi, who was only 18 when she won the Hero Women's Indian Open in her rookie year in 2016, said, "The course is pure and in great shape. It's a bit soft because of the rain the past couple days. I'm excited to be competing in such a storied venue with so much history. "The key for me this week is accuracy off the tee and staying out of the bunkers. Hopefully the wind isn't too much during the week. I didn't have the best week last week but it was good Links practice and I'm feeling more ready than I felt last week." Aditi, whose first two efforts at The Open in 2016 and 2017 were low key, she was T-22 in 2018. It has also been her best showing in a Major. So she will be looking at going better than before, especially since she did not play it last year. Dagar's two Major starts at the Women's Open and Evian in 2019, ended before the weekend.

