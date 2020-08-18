Sachin Tendulkar misses his 1st car, says 'feel free to contact' to owners

Former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar still feels emotionally connected to his first car which he bought from his own money after becoming a professional cricketer. Talking on a special episode of Mudit Dani's show 'In the Sportlight', the Master Blaster revealed that he doesn't have his first car with him anymore and would like to appeal to those who bought it to get in touch. The former cricketer is very keen to have the car back for sentimental reasons.

"My first car was a Maruti 800. Unfortunately, it is not with me right now. I would love to have it back again with me. So, people listening to me, feel free to contact and get in touch," Sachin said on the show Sachin's collection of cars has always been in the news. His passion for cars began at an early age from the balcony of his house in Bandra from where he used to spot exotic cars for hours with his brother.

"There was a massive open drive-in movie hall near my house where people used to park their cars and watch the movie, sitting in it. So I, along with my brother, used to stand in our balcony for hours to watch those cars," the legendary cricketer said. Going down memory lane, Sachin further recalled the incident when he shared the same spot as that of his idol Sunil Gavaskar when he first walked into the dressing room as a player for Mumbai and termed it an unreal experience.

"I was standing right in front of the dressing room (as a ball boy), so I could observe how players prepare themselves for the game. Later I got invited by my hero Gavaskar in the dressing room," Sachin said. "I still remember he was sitting on the last seat right in the corner and coincidently I also ended up sitting on the same spot when I started playing Ranji Trophy cricket. It was a coincidence to share the same spot as your hero but a magnificent coincidence," the Master Blaster recalled.

The batting maestro had often been seen playing table tennis with his teammates during his cricketing career. Recalling the time he spent at the Shivaji Park Gymkhana, Tendulkar also revealed to Dani how he spent hours playing table tennis in his growing years too. He said he used to play table tennis for close to five to six hours during summer holidays between the interval of his morning and evening cricket sessions and he loved indulging in the sport. (ANI)