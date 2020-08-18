Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manchester City announces signing of 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup winner Rose Lavelle

Manchester City on Tuesday announced that the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup winner Rose Lavelle has signed a contract with the club.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 18-08-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 21:47 IST
Manchester City announces signing of 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup winner Rose Lavelle
Manchester City . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City on Tuesday announced that the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup winner Rose Lavelle has signed a contract with the club. "Manchester City are delighted to announce the signing of 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup winner Rose Lavelle," the club said in a statement.

Ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 FA Women's Super League season, Lavelle has put pen to paper with City and will wear the number 21 shirt. Last summer, she won the Bronze Ball at the World Cup in France and scored in the 2-0 Final victory over the Netherlands, as the Stars and Stripes clinched the trophy for the fourth time.

After joining Manchester City, Lavelle expressed her excitement and said she cannot wait to play alongside her new teammates. "I'm so excited to join Manchester City and I can't wait to play alongside some really talented players," the club's official website quoted Lavelle as saying.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity of playing in England and competing in the Champions League... I've heard amazing things about the Club and it just felt like a really good fit overall. I want to challenge myself and feel that Manchester City is the perfect environment to do so and hopefully, I'll find some success along the way," she added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Barcelona ends contract with director who clashed with Messi

In another restructuring move following the humiliating loss to Bayern Munich, Barcelona on Tuesday ended its contract with former player ric Abidal, who as sports director clashed with Lionel Messi this year. Barcelona said the club and Ab...

South African pacer Nortje to replace Chris Woakes in Delhi Capitals line-up

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday announced that 26-year-old South African pacer Anrich Nortje will replace England all-rounder Chris WoakesWhile press release doesnt clarify the reason for Woakes pull-out, it is understood that the Englishman has ...

Gehlot directs officials to check frauds by credit societies

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday directed officials to put in place a strong system to protect people from frauds by various credit societies in the state. The chief minister expressed concerns over complaints of multi-state cooperat...

Egypt's lawmakers approve maritime deal with Greece

Egypts Parliament on Tuesday approved a maritime deal setting the countrys Mediterranean Sea boundary with Greece and demarcating an exclusive economic zone for oil and gas drilling rights, the state-run news agency reported. The deal, sign...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020