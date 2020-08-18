Sports News Roundup: Chargers' Ingram dissatisfied with contract; Dodgers outslug M's as Seagers each homer and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: Chargers' Ingram dissatisfied with contract

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram is sitting out practice at training camp due to dissatisfaction with his current contract, The Athletic reported on Monday night. Ingram is slated to make $14 million during the final season of the four-year, $66 million deal he signed in 2017. His salary becomes guaranteed on the first day of the regular season, however, that is in question given the possibility of lost games due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

MLB roundup: Dodgers outslug M's as Seagers each homer

Corey Seager got the best of Kyle Seager on Monday as the Los Angeles Dodgers pounded out 13 hits in an 11-9 victory over the visiting Seattle Mariners in the opener of a four-game, home-and-home series. Corey Seager had a home run and reached base three times as the Seagers played against each other as professionals for the first time. It was Corey Seager's sixth home run of the season.

Report: NFL won't have full-time officials in 2020

The NFL will not bring back its full-time officiating program in 2020, ESPN reported Tuesday. The officials will remain as part-time employees.

Individual tests positive for COVID-19 at U.S. Open bubble

A non-player has tested positive for COVID-19 within the controlled environment that will host this year's Western & Southern Open and U.S. Open in New York over the next month, the United States Tennis Association said on Tuesday. The individual is asymptomatic and has been advised that they must isolate for at least 10 days, while contact tracing has been initiated to determine if anyone else must go into quarantine, the USTA said in a statement.

Cycling: Recovering Jakobsen faces multiple facial surgeries after crash

Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen spoke on Tuesday of how he had feared for his life after a Tour of Poland crash two weeks ago and said he still faced "multiple facial surgeries" to treat his injuries. The Deceuninck-Quick Step team member was put in a medically induced coma after a collision with compatriot Dylan Groenewegen as they sprinted to the finish on the first stage of the race.

NBA roundup: Despite Mitchell's 57, Nuggets beat Jazz in OT

Jamal Murray scored 10 of his 36 points in overtime, Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 10 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets overcame 57 points from Donovan Mitchell to beat the Utah Jazz 135-125 in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series near Orlando on Monday. Mitchell set a franchise postseason scoring record -- and scored the third-most points in NBA playoff history -- but had just six points in the overtime when Denver outscored Utah 20-10.

Spain's Muguruza doubtful for U.S. Open due to ankle problem

Spain's Garbine Muguruza is doubtful for the U.S. Open due to an ankle problem which forced her to withdraw from this week's Western and Southern Open, the two-times Grand Slam singles champion said on Tuesday. The women's draw at the Open, which will be played in a bio-secure bubble in New York due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, has already lost six of the world's top 10 players, who have withdrawn due to various issues.

Fire sign M Herbers to new contract

Chicago Fire FC midfielder Fabian Herbers signed a contract that will keep him with the club through at least the 2023 season, the team announced Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by Chicago, however the club also announced that it has an option on Herbers for the 2024 campaign.

Cycling: Boasson Hagen set for tenth Tour de France with NTT Pro Cycling

NTT Pro Cycling have named their eight riders to take part in the 2020 Tour de France, including debutants Max Walscheid of Germany and South African national champion Ryan Gibbons. Experienced Norwegian rider Edvald Boasson Hagen, 33, has been selected to ride his 10th Tour, hoping to add to his three previous stage wins.

College football players at a crossroads as U.S. charts path in COVID-19 era

As the debate rages over whether U.S. college football should open its season during the coronavirus pandemic, University of West Virginia player K.J. Martin has already made up his mind: he is out. Martin, who suffers from asthma and sickle cell disease, plays safety for the Mountaineers. He said he did not feel it was safe to play and was stunned when the Big 12 conference, which includes his university, decided to start the season as planned in the fall even as other major conferences postponed their seasons.