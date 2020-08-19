Left Menu
Jess Watkin, Katie Gurrey and 16-year-old Fran Jonas handed NZC development contracts

New Zealand all-rounder Jess Watkin, batter Katie Gurrey, and the 16-year-old uncapped Auckland Hearts left-arm spinner Fran Jonas are among eight up-and-coming young female players to have been offered financial support through the NZC's development contracts for the 2020-21 season.

New Zealand Cricket logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand all-rounder Jess Watkin, batter Katie Gurrey, and the 16-year-old uncapped Auckland Hearts left-arm spinner Fran Jonas are among eight up-and-coming young female players to have been offered financial support through the NZC's development contracts for the 2020-21 season. Auckland Hearts Head Coach, Nick White said Jonas made her Hearts debut last season and has shown plenty of promise in her fledgeling career.

"Fran is most definitely a promising young cricketer with a calm, relaxed temperament. She has a fluent, economical action and an excellent work ethic and this is sure to be a great opportunity to continue her development in the game," White said. "For us as coaches, it's about ensuring we look after not just her cricket but also her well-being. She's still a 16-year-old and we need to be mindful of that as she progresses with her cricket," he added.

Other contracted players include Bella Armstrong and Skye Bowden (Auckland), Rebecca Burns (Wellington), Eden Carson (Otago) and Jacinta Savage (Canterbury). It's the second season NZC has offered the Women's Development Contracts with the women's game on a continual rise both domestically and globally.

Head of Women's High Performance, Ant Sharp said the Development Contracts are a continuation of the commitment NZC is making to the women's game. "It is exciting to see a new wave of women's cricketers coming through our Major Association system. Fran is perfect for this programme. We get to learn more about her as a person as well as developing her already exciting skill set," said Sharp.

"These contracts are about giving up-and-coming female cricketers a chance to develop their games by utilising the best coaching resources in the country," he added. (ANI)

