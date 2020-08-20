Soccer-Incoming England Women's boss Wiegman says will not step on Neville's toes

Left Menu
Incoming England Women's head coach Sarina Wiegman says she will keep a close eye on the Lionesses' progress over the next year but will not interfere with current boss Phil Neville's coaching.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 08:42 IST
Incoming England Women's head coach Sarina Wiegman says she will keep a close eye on the Lionesses' progress over the next year but will not interfere with current boss Phil Neville's coaching. Wiegman, currently the manager of the Netherlands Women's soccer team, will succeed Neville as England Women's head coach from next year after signing a four-year deal. Neville's contract ends in July 2021.

"Phil has responsibility for his team in the upcoming 12 months. I will respect that. I will get some information but I will be in the background," said Wiegman, whose first major tournament with the Lionesses will be the UEFA Women's European Championship in July 2022. "The last thing I would want to do is to interfere in his work but of course I will have a close look because I will jump in in 2021. I have the responsibility of the Dutch national team and that is my main focus."

Wiegman will be in charge of the Netherlands in next year's Tokyo Olympics and the 50-year-old says she will not feel a conflict of interest if she were to face England during the tournament. "I'm in charge of the Netherlands and I would do everything to win that game with my team. That's sport, that is a part of it," she said.

