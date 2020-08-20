Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-ECB confirm revised start times for England-Pakistan third Test

The third Test between England and Pakistan that begins on Friday at the Ageas Bowl will feature revised playing timings to accommodate for poor weather conditions, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 15:13 IST
Cricket-ECB confirm revised start times for England-Pakistan third Test

The third Test between England and Pakistan that begins on Friday at the Ageas Bowl will feature revised playing timings to accommodate for poor weather conditions, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday. Play can begin at 1030 local time (0930 GMT), 30 minutes earlier than the scheduled 1100 start if time is lost due to bad light or rain earlier in the test, the ECB said in a statement.

The decision comes after just 134.3 overs were possible across five days of the second test at the Ageas Bowl due to rain and bad light. "Following positive discussions with the ECB, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and various stakeholders... the ECB and the ICC have agreed to revised start times ahead of the third test," the ECB said in a statement.

"The flexible approach will enable the prospect of making up time for inclement weather during the morning session of subsequent days rather than at the end of the day." The ECB said that after the conclusion of play on the first day, the match referee, groundstaff and ECB Match Manager would discuss the start times for the next day and if the forecast looked good, play could begin at 1030.

The morning session would last two and a half hours if the start times are adjusted, while a total of 98 overs will be scheduled for the day. The ECB also said match officials would ensure that light is monitored to maximise playing time.

England won the first test by three wickets before the second match ended in a draw.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Space sector reforms not aimed at privatising ISRO: Chairman K Sivan

The recently announced space sector reforms are not aimed at privatisation of Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO, its Chairman and Secretary in the Department of Space, K Sivan asserted on Thursday. The space agency also stated that th...

Harbhajan not to fly to UAE with CSK squad on Friday, will join within 2 weeks

Chennai Super Kings squad is all set to leave for the UAE on Friday but veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will not be boarding the flight due to personal reasons and instead join his team within two weeks. Harbhajan will not be trav...

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Peaky Blinders Season 6 may not have any official release but that cant restrict fans from speculating what they can see next. The imminent season will surely see the returning of Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy. Other actors like...

CMA CGM India appoints Atit Mahajan as MD

Shipping and logistics company CMA CGM Group on Thursday said it has appointed chartered accountant Atit Mahajan as its new managing director for India operations. CMA CGM started its operations in India in 1989 and it has a network of 27 o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020