Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mohammad Yousuf leads star-studded line-up of PCB coaches

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced a star-studded line-up of coaches for the National High-Performance Centre and six cricket associations for the 2020-21 domestic cricket season following a comprehensive performance review and robust recruitment process.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 20-08-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 16:25 IST
Mohammad Yousuf leads star-studded line-up of PCB coaches
Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf (Photo/PCB Media Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced a star-studded line-up of coaches for the National High-Performance Centre and six cricket associations for the 2020-21 domestic cricket season following a comprehensive performance review and robust recruitment process. The list of coaches is headed by Pakistan's fourth-highest Test run-getter and the second most run-scorer in ODIs, Mohammad Yousuf, has been appointed as the batting coach at the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore. Yousuf scored 7,530 Test and 9,720 ODI runs in a career spanning from 1998 to 2010.

Joining Yousuf at the NHPC is former wicketkeeper Atiq-uz-Zaman and tear away fast bowler Mohammad Zahid. Atiq played a Test, three ODIs and 69 first-class matches from 1996 to 2007 and broke a longstanding record for the highest number of dismissals in a season in 2000-01 with 76 victims, while Zahid played five Tests, 11 ODIs and 43 first-class matches before a back injury cut short his promising career. Zahid is the only Pakistan bowler to take 10 or more wickets on Test debut.

"With Mushtaq Ahmed already working as spin bowling consultant, the NHPC is now fully loaded with experienced coaches to hone the skill and talent of promising young cricketers and prepare them for challenges at the highest level," PCB said in a statement. "Furthermore, these four coaches will also support and supplement the national teams' player support personnel to help the elite cricketers continually improve their skills and prepare appropriately for success at an international level," it added.

"My ambitions in making a career in coaching are an open secret but it was all about the timing and a proper roadmap for our future cricket in which I could contribute effectively. I believe this is the right time for me to start my second innings as I can sense the intent and optimism in the approach," Yousuf said. "I am delighted to have been offered this opportunity and I firmly believe I can help young cricketers by transferring my knowledge and experience, which I have acquired after being part of one of the brightest and formidable eras of Pakistan cricket," the former Pakistan captain added.

The PCB has also confirmed 36 coaches for the six Cricket Associations, which will feature in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (four-day first-class and three-day non-first-class), National T20 Cup (first and second XIs), Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament (first and second XIs) and the National U19 cricket tournament (three-day and one-day). International stars added to the coaching panel are Abdul Razzaq, Aizaz Cheema, Basit Ali, Faisal Iqbal, Ghulam Ali, Humayun Farhat, Irfan Fazil and Zafar Iqbal.

Besides these international cricketers, seven other former first-class cricketers will make their coaching debuts in the upcoming domestic season. They are Aftab Khan, Aslam Qureshi, Fahad Masood, Habib Baloch, Hafiz Majid Jahangir, Hanif Malik, and Mohammad Sadiq. The coaches, who have been retained for the 2020-21 season, are: Abdul Rehman, Akram Raza, Bilal Ahmed, Fahad Akram, Hussain Khosa, Iqbal Imam, Kamran Khan, Mazhar Dinari, Mohammad Masroor, Mohammad Wasim, Rafatullah Mohmand, Saeed Anwar Junior, Sajjad Akbar, Samiullah Niazi, Saqib Faqir, Shahid Anwar, Shoaib Khan, Tahir Mahmood, Tanvir Shaukat, Wasim Haider and Zahoor Elahi.

The coaches, whose contracts will not be renewed for the 2020-21 season, are Arshad Khan, Raj Hans, Ijaz Ahmed Junior, Naveed Anjum, Kabir Khan, Sajid Shah, Manzoor Elahi and Tahir Mahmood, Azam Khan, Tauseef Ahmed, Shaukat Mirza and Javed Hayat. Other changes in the NHPC coaching panel are Abdul Majeed and Mansoor Rana (transferred to International Cricket department as fielding coach and team manager of the men's national cricket team, respectively), Mohsin Kamal (released) and Mohtashim Rasheed (transferred as player support personnel with the Pakistan U19 cricket team). (ANI)

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

2 employees of private firm electrocuted to death inside Kolkata zoo

Two employees of a private firm, engaged to install a hoarding inside Alipore Zoo, died on Thursday after coming in contact with a live wire, an official said. The two were rushed to hospital where they were declared dead, Alipore Zoo Direc...

Parijat Care and Productivity Mantra During Covid Crisis

New Delhi India, August 20 The COVID-19 is a public health crisis that has impacted the global economy and led to worldwide catastrophic socio-economic, health and livelihood disruptions. It has adversely impacted all sectors of the economy...

UP Police may interrogate Vikas Dubey's son on Bikru encounter

The Uttar Pradesh Police may interrogate slain gangster Vikas Dubeys sons with regard to the Bikru encounter that took place last month, Kanpur Rural SP Brijesh Srivastava said on Thursday. Both the sons of Dubey were present in Bikru villa...

Maharashtra CM pays tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. On the occasion of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhis 76th birth anniversary, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020