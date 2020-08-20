Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mthethwa welcomes appointment of new acting CEO for Cricket South Africa

Mthethwa met the CSA Board on Monday and noted the departure of Faul from his position and the resignation of Chris Nenzani as President.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 20-08-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 16:52 IST
Mthethwa welcomes appointment of new acting CEO for Cricket South Africa
Mthethwa welcomed the swift action by CSA to appoint a replacement in Govender, from within the fold. Image Credit: : Image Credit : Wikipedia

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has welcomed the appointment of Kugandrie Govender as acting Chief Executive Officer for Cricket South Africa (CSA).

Govender replaces Jacques Faul, who resigned earlier this week.

Mthethwa met the CSA Board on Monday and noted the departure of Faul from his position and the resignation of Chris Nenzani as President.

Mthethwa welcomed the swift action by CSA to appoint a replacement in Govender, from within the fold.

"The appointment will certainly show an improvement in the composition of the top structure of CSA's management," said the department.

According to the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, it was clear at Monday's meeting that CSA was going through troubling times and any steps aimed at restoring stability to the organisation were welcomed.

"I still expect the undertakings made by the CSA at the meeting to be honoured and accordingly, look forward to CSA's urgent response to the substantive issues I have raised with their delegation," Mthethwa said.

The Minister has wished Govender success in her new role.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

2 employees of private firm electrocuted to death inside Kolkata zoo

Two employees of a private firm, engaged to install a hoarding inside Alipore Zoo, died on Thursday after coming in contact with a live wire, an official said. The two were rushed to hospital where they were declared dead, Alipore Zoo Direc...

Parijat Care and Productivity Mantra During Covid Crisis

New Delhi India, August 20 The COVID-19 is a public health crisis that has impacted the global economy and led to worldwide catastrophic socio-economic, health and livelihood disruptions. It has adversely impacted all sectors of the economy...

UP Police may interrogate Vikas Dubey's son on Bikru encounter

The Uttar Pradesh Police may interrogate slain gangster Vikas Dubeys sons with regard to the Bikru encounter that took place last month, Kanpur Rural SP Brijesh Srivastava said on Thursday. Both the sons of Dubey were present in Bikru villa...

Maharashtra CM pays tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. On the occasion of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhis 76th birth anniversary, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020