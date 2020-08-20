Chiefs WR Hill makes early exit from practice

Left Menu
Hill, 26, has 281 catches for 4,115 yards and 32 touchdowns in 59 career games since being selected by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The Chiefs are already without fellow wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who is nursing a groin injury.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill exited Thursday's practice with an apparent hamstring injury, multiple media outlets reported. Hill sustained the injury after reeling in a touchdown catch from Chad Henne during a one-on-one drill with cornerback Charvarius Ward. Hill was able to walk off the field under his own power, but did not return to practice.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Hill missed four games last season because of injury. He recorded 58 receptions for 860 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019. Hill, 26, has 281 catches for 4,115 yards and 32 touchdowns in 59 career games since being selected by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs are already without fellow wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who is nursing a groin injury. --Field Level Media

