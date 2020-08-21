Mets-Marlins postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

Left Menu
Thursday's game between the New York Mets and the Marlins in Miami, as well as Friday's game between the Mets and the visiting New York Yankees, have been postponed due to two positive tests for COVID-19 in the Mets' organization, Major League Baseball announced Thursday evening.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 03:24 IST
Thursday's game between the New York Mets and the Marlins in Miami, as well as Friday's game between the Mets and the visiting New York Yankees, have been postponed due to two positive tests for COVID-19 in the Mets' organization, Major League Baseball announced Thursday evening. MLB did not provide specifics about whether a Mets player or other members of the organization tested positive. The league said both games were being postponed "out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contract tracing to be conducted."

The Marlins had 18 players and two staffers test positive in late July and early August, prompting eight games to be postponed. They finally played their home opener Friday night, more than two weeks after they originally were to play at Marlins Park, and had the final game of the six-game homestand postponed as well. The Mets were playing the last of a seven-game road swing, with three at the Philadelphia Phillies before the four-game set at Miami. The Mets were supposed to open a three-game home series against the cross-town rival Yankees on Friday.

The Mets won the first three games in the four-game series against the Marlins. --Field Level Media

