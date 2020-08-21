Left Menu
Flores drives in four as Giants rout Angels

Mike Yastrzemski had a two-run double, Evan Longoria had an RBI single and Alex Dickerson drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk to put San Francisco up 6-1. Flores added a two-run single in the third and Crawford hit a solo homer in the fourth for a 9-1 lead.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 11:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Wilmer Flores homered, singled twice, drove in four runs and scored twice to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 10-5 win over the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night. Flores got plenty of help, as the Giants finished with 12 hits, including two each from Austin Slater and Brandon Crawford, who suddenly has gotten hot.

Just five games ago, Crawford was hitting .200 with no extra-base hits all season. But in the last five games, including the past four against the Angels, Crawford is 8-for-17 (.471) with two home runs and four doubles. Giants starter Kevin Gausman (1-1) got the victory despite allowing four runs on nine hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out eight and benefitted from a big lead.

San Francisco took control of the game early, scoring nine runs in the first four innings. Flores hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and the Giants scored four more runs in the second. Mike Yastrzemski had a two-run double, Evan Longoria had an RBI single and Alex Dickerson drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk to put San Francisco up 6-1.

Flores added a two-run single in the third and Crawford hit a solo homer in the fourth for a 9-1 lead. Angels starter Jose Suarez (0-1), just called up to make his first appearance in the majors this season, last only 1 1/3 innings. He gave up five runs on five hits and one walk with no strikeouts.

Offense wasn't the problem for the Angels. They finished with 10 hits, getting three hits and two RBIs from Anthony Rendon, a single and a triple from Mike Trout and a home run from catcher Anthony Benboom, who also drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk. Benboom entered the game in the second inning, replacing starter Max Stassi, who left due to a right knee contusion.

