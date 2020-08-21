England win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan in 3rd Test

Left Menu
England won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the third and final Test here at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Friday.

21-08-2020
Ageas Bowl in Southampton.. Image Credit: ANI

England won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the third and final Test here at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Friday. England had won the first Test against Pakistan and enjoy a 1-0 lead in the three-match series as the second Test which was affected severely by the rain ended in a draw.

Earlier in the day, Stuart Broad was presented with a framed silver stump to commemorate reaching 500 Test wickets. England playing XI: Joe Root (Captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes.

Pakistan playing XI: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah. Following the Test series, England and Pakistan are scheduled to compete against each other in a three-match T20I series, starting August 28. (ANI)

