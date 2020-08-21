Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tough fixtures but we have to get good results: Wijnaldum ahead of 2020-21 Premier League season

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum is focused on getting 'good results' as he acknowledged the club's 'tough' start to the new Premier League season.

ANI | Salzburg | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:38 IST
Tough fixtures but we have to get good results: Wijnaldum ahead of 2020-21 Premier League season
Georginio Wijnaldum. Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum is focused on getting 'good results' as he acknowledged the club's 'tough' start to the new Premier League season. "Tough fixtures but we just have to get good results. My first season when I came here it was also a tough start with three away games because the stadium was not ready - this is quite similar. We just have to see how it's going to look with supporters and all that," the club's official website quoted Wijnaldum as saying.

The Jurgen Klopp-led side had won the 2019-2020 season of the Premier League after finishing the season with 99 points, 18 points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City. Liverpool will commence the defense of their title with a home game against newly-promoted Leeds United on September 12.

Wijnaldum said that in the beginning, all Premier League games are 'difficult' because everyone is starting fresh. "But in the Premier League, all games are difficult, especially in the beginning because everyone is fresh. We just have to train good, trying to play the games as good as possible and prepare ourselves for the season," he said.

"We don't know what we can expect. We know the fixtures and everything is tight and that you're going to play a lot of games. But I think we will see how tough it is when we are in the situation when you play game after game. Then we're going to see how tough it is," Wijnaldum added. Liverpool's preparations for the top-flight campaign involve warm-up games with VfB Stuttgart and Salzburg while out in Austria. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Peace envoy, ex-Sen. George Mitchell diagnosed with leukemia

Former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell of Maine, a famed peace envoy in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, is starting treatment for leukemia at a Boston hospital on Friday, a day after his 87th birthday. The Portland Press Herald obtained an email o...

Brazil fires top parks official in latest environmental reshuffle

The head of Brazils national parks service has been removed, according to the official government gazette on Friday, in the latest management change under the right-wing government, which has sought to weaken environmental protections. The ...

Congregational prayers offered in major mosques, shrines in Kashmir first time since lockdown

Congregational prayers were offered in major mosques and shrines in Kashmir on Friday for the first time since the nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 crises was imposed in March, officials said. The Friday congregational prayers we...

Lata Mangeshkar extends speedy recovery wishes to singer SP Balasubrahmanyam

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is the latest name to join the growing list of celebrities in extending their prayers and recovery wishes to singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. The iconic singer is undergoing treatment at Chennais MGM Healthcare f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020