Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crawley, Buttler propel England to 332/4 on day 1 of third Test against Pakistan

Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler's 205-run partnership on day one gave England a stunning start in the third Test against Pakistan here on Friday.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 21-08-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 23:52 IST
Crawley, Buttler propel England to 332/4 on day 1 of third Test against Pakistan
England's Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler's 205-run partnership on day one gave England a stunning start in the third Test against Pakistan here on Friday. This is the highest-ever partnership in Tests at Southampton, International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted.

After opting to bat first, England witnessed a poor start to their innings as Rory Burns was sent back to the pavilion in the fifth over. Dom Sibley was then joined by Crawley out on the field. Both played decently and formed a 61-run partnership. In the 19th over, Sibley (22) was given LBW off Yasir Shah's delivery. Sibley's dismissal brought Joe Root in the middle.

Root, along with Crawley, took England over the 100-run mark but soon after that, the skipper was sent back to the pavilion by Naseem Shah. Ollie Pope also failed to leave a mark as he was bowled by Yasir Shah after scoring three runs. Crawley, who had already completed his half-century, was joined by Buttler. The duo played brilliantly and struck regular boundaries. In the 67th over, Buttler hit two sixes and a boundary to Yasir Shah to add 16 runs to the scoreboard.

Crawley went on to score his maiden Test century while Buttler completed his half-century. Both the players continued their scintillating form and took their side over the 300-run mark. Crawley (171) and Buttler (87) will resume England's first innings from 332/4 on day two. (ANI)

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. and EU hatch mini-deal to cut lobster, other tariffs

The United States and the European Union on Friday announced a mini-deal valued at around 200 million to cut import tariffs on a small range of products, including U.S. lobsters, in a sign of easing transatlantic trade tensions. The two, wh...

New Canadian face mask plant to help avoid 'terrifying' shortages during pandemic - premier

A 3M Co Canadian plant capable of supplying 50 million N95 face masks a year will help stave off terrifying shortages during the coronavirus pandemic, the leader of Canadas most populous province said on Friday.Ottawa and the province of On...

Strasburg has carpal tunnel syndrome, may need surgery

Washington Nationals star right-hander Stephen Strasburg has been diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome in his pitching hand, manager Dave Martinez announced Friday. Martinez noted that surgery is an option for the reigning World Series MVP...

U.S. Postal Service launches election mail website ahead of elections

The U.S. Postal Service said on Friday it has launched a new election mail website, as a part of its efforts to ensure voters have correct information about voting by mail for the November presidential election. The Postal Service said it h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020