Crawley, Buttler propel England to 332/4 on day 1 of third Test against Pakistan

Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler's 205-run partnership on day one gave England a stunning start in the third Test against Pakistan here on Friday. This is the highest-ever partnership in Tests at Southampton, International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted.

After opting to bat first, England witnessed a poor start to their innings as Rory Burns was sent back to the pavilion in the fifth over. Dom Sibley was then joined by Crawley out on the field. Both played decently and formed a 61-run partnership. In the 19th over, Sibley (22) was given LBW off Yasir Shah's delivery. Sibley's dismissal brought Joe Root in the middle.

Root, along with Crawley, took England over the 100-run mark but soon after that, the skipper was sent back to the pavilion by Naseem Shah. Ollie Pope also failed to leave a mark as he was bowled by Yasir Shah after scoring three runs. Crawley, who had already completed his half-century, was joined by Buttler. The duo played brilliantly and struck regular boundaries. In the 67th over, Buttler hit two sixes and a boundary to Yasir Shah to add 16 runs to the scoreboard.

Crawley went on to score his maiden Test century while Buttler completed his half-century. Both the players continued their scintillating form and took their side over the 300-run mark. Crawley (171) and Buttler (87) will resume England's first innings from 332/4 on day two. (ANI)