Left Menu
Development News Edition

Buttler, Crawley script highest fifth-wicket partnership for England in Test cricket

Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler on Saturday scripted the highest fifth-wicket partnership for England in Test cricket.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 22-08-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 22:07 IST
Buttler, Crawley script highest fifth-wicket partnership for England in Test cricket
Jos Buttler and Zak Crawley in action against Pakistan (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler on Saturday scripted the highest fifth-wicket partnership for England in Test cricket. The duo put on 359 runs for the fifth wicket in the first innings of the third and final Test and as a result, they surpassed Keith Fletcher and Toney Greig's stand of 254 runs to register England's highest fifth-wicket partnership in Tests.

This partnership between Buttler and Crawley is also the fifth highest partnership for the fifth wicket in the history of Test cricket. Fletcher and Greig put on 254 runs for the fifth wicket against India in the fifth Test at Mumbai in 1973.

In the ongoing match between England and Pakistan, Buttler and Crawley got together at the crease with the hosts being 127/4 in the first innings at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The duo went on to pile the misery on the visitors in the first and second session of the second day of the third Test.

Crawley went on to score his first double century in Test cricket, while Buttler registered just his second ton in the longest format of the game. Buttler and Crawley's stand of 359 runs was finally broken in the 133rd over as Crawley (267) was stumped on the delivery bowled by part-timer Asad Shafiq. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi police team takes alleged ISIS operative to his Balrampur village for probe: UP cops

A Special Cell team of Delhi Police took alleged ISIS operative Mustakeem Khan to his village Badhya Bhaksai in Balrampur district on Saturday evening for the scrutiny of his various claims, a top UP police officer said. Mustakeem Khan alia...

Parbhani: COVID-19 case count rises to 1,975

With addition of 94 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the count of infections in Maharashtras Parbhani district mounted to 1,975, an official said. The new additions included 52 cases from the district prison, which took the count of infections f...

Bloomsbury says it won't publish book on Delhi riots after social media backlash

Bloomsbury India on Saturday said that it will not publish an upcoming book on the February Delhi riots after there was outrage over a virtual pre-publication launch, which it said was being organised without its knowledge. The authors - ad...

Toys mould a child's mind, should be aligned with Indian values: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with senior ministers and officials to discuss ways to boost manufacturing and global imprint of Indian toys on Saturday. India is home to several toy clusters and thousands of artisans who produc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020