Buttler, Crawley script highest fifth-wicket partnership for England in Test cricket

Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler on Saturday scripted the highest fifth-wicket partnership for England in Test cricket. The duo put on 359 runs for the fifth wicket in the first innings of the third and final Test and as a result, they surpassed Keith Fletcher and Toney Greig's stand of 254 runs to register England's highest fifth-wicket partnership in Tests.

This partnership between Buttler and Crawley is also the fifth highest partnership for the fifth wicket in the history of Test cricket. Fletcher and Greig put on 254 runs for the fifth wicket against India in the fifth Test at Mumbai in 1973.

In the ongoing match between England and Pakistan, Buttler and Crawley got together at the crease with the hosts being 127/4 in the first innings at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The duo went on to pile the misery on the visitors in the first and second session of the second day of the third Test.

Crawley went on to score his first double century in Test cricket, while Buttler registered just his second ton in the longest format of the game. Buttler and Crawley's stand of 359 runs was finally broken in the 133rd over as Crawley (267) was stumped on the delivery bowled by part-timer Asad Shafiq. (ANI)