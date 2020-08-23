Kim gets first win as Cards shut out Reds

Kwang Hyun Kim allowed just three hits in six innings as the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the visiting Cincinnati Reds 3-0 on Saturday night. Kim (1-0), a 32-year-old left-hander from South Korea who signed with the Cardinals in December, earned his first major league victory. Relievers John Gant, Andrew Miller and Giovanny Gallegos completed the four-hit shutout, with Gallegos getting the final four outs for his first save of the season.

Harrison Bader paced the Cardinals' offense with a double, a solo homer and two runs scored. Tommy Edman drove in the other two runs with a single. Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley (0-3) took the loss. He allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks in five innings.

The Cardinals struck first with two runs in the third inning. With one out, Bader legged out a bloop double. Kolten Wong dumped a popup into shallow left field and took second base on the throw to third. Edman brought them home with a single. Paul Goldschmidt drew a walk to move Edman into scoring position, but Tyler O'Neill hit into an inning-ending double play.

Reds outfielder Jesse Winker smacked a one-out double in the fifth, but Kim got Curt Casali on a liner before striking out Freddy Galvis to end the inning. Bader's opposite-field homer in the bottom of the inning pushed the Cardinals' lead to 3-0. Goldschmidt and Edman drew two-out walks, but Miley coaxed a threat-ending groundout from Matt Carpenter.

Gant breezed through the seventh inning, but he walked Casali leading off the eighth inning and gave way to Miller. After Galvis hit a double-play grounder, Kyle Farmer followed with a single, and Joey Votto drew a walk to bring the potential tying run to the plate.

Gallegos relieved Miller and struck out Nicholas Castellanos to end the threat. He retired the Reds in order in the ninth inning to close out the victory. --Field Level Media