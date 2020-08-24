Left Menu
Development News Edition

Junior Boks and SA Schools wrap up Elite Player Development webinars

The aim of these webinars was to align SA Rugby’s (SARugby.co.za) structures with the schools, which seeks to ensure an effective pathway to the SA Schools and Junior Springbok teams in future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 24-08-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 16:46 IST
Junior Boks and SA Schools wrap up Elite Player Development webinars
Nhleko was joined by SA Schools coach Lance Sendin and SA Schools A coach Wessel du Plessis, as well as their respective assistant coaches, Cobus van Dyk and Katleho Lynch. Image Credit: Twitter(@JuniorBoks)

Junior Springbok assistant coach Bafana Nhleko and his SA Schools counterparts wrapped up a productive series of Elite Player Development (EPD) webinars with schools coaches from across the country last Friday.

The aim of these webinars was to align SA Rugby's (SARugby.co.za) structures with the schools, which seeks to ensure an effective pathway to the SA Schools and Junior Springbok teams in future.

Nhleko was joined by SA Schools coach Lance Sendin and SA Schools A coach Wessel du Plessis, as well as their respective assistant coaches, Cobus van Dyk and Katleho Lynch.

They participated in a string of webinars with the Under-16 and Under-18 SA Rugby Youth Week coaches and schools coaches in the last fortnight to outline the fundamental skills required at age-group international level.

The purpose of these presentations was to ensure that the players are well equipped with the necessary skills when they are selected for the SA Schools team, which in turn would contribute to successful SA Schools teams and later Junior Springbok sides.

With the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the cancellation of all the EPD camps this year, the webinars offered the SA Rugby's junior coaches the opportunity to share their blueprint with the schools' coaches, while also equipping them to assist with holistic player development further down the rugby chain.

"We believe these webinars will assist in aligning our school's rugby structures with the needs at SA Schools and Junior Springbok level, and that will not only be beneficial to the teams but to the players as individuals as well," said SA Rugby Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus.

"The international game is different to inter-schools rugby, and with that, the players require a different skill-set, so by sharing our SA Schools blueprint with the school's coaches we may be able to close that gap.

"This is particularly important from a preparation point of view when the players reach the SA Schools teams, as they play physically demanding matches at school on Saturday and assemble in camp on Sunday only to play their first international on Friday, so there is very little time to work on their skills.

"By aligning these structures and positional requirements, the SA Schools coaches will be able to spend more time working on their systems, which is vital if one considers that the teams face the likes of England, France and Ireland, who enter the Under-18 International Series after a Six Nations campaign."

Erasmus added: "Another benefit of this initiative is that it will stretch over the Junior Springbok team a few years later, as that is the next step for these players when they finish school.

"I would like to thank Bafana, Lance, Wessel, Cobus and Katleho, as well as our EPD 2 manager, Herman Masimla, and Louis Koen, manager of High-Performance Programmes for this fantastic initiative, and the schools coaches for their participation. I have no doubt that we will reap the rewards in the years to come."

The areas covered in the player development category during the webinars included the physical, technical, tactical and mental requirements for players to advance to the SA Schools team, as well as the vital positional skills needed to compete successfully at junior international level.

The webinars contributed to a product offering by SA Rugby's High-Performance Department during the national lockdown, which also included off-field technical engagement for players, nutritional workshops, strength and conditioning monitoring and Rugby Laws webinars and tests.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC issues notice to Delhi govt, others on plea for timely pension of retired municipal school teachers

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to Delhi government and others on a plea seeking to release the pension of retired teachers, who were teaching in schools run by the three Municipal Corporations in Delhi, in a timely manner. A d...

Steve McQueen’s ‘Mangrove’ to open 64th BFI London Film Festival

Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueens Mangrove, a true story-inspired drama, will open the 64th British Film Institute London Film Festival. Mangrove, which is making its European premiere at the festival, is one of the five films from McQ...

James McAvoy to narrate reality show 'The Bridge'

His Dark Materials star James McAvoy has been tapped to narrate a new reality competition show, The Bridge. Set up at UK broadcaster Channel 4, the five-episode series will see a group of 12 strangers compete for the winning prize of 100,00...

Govt mulls 'Mission COVID Suraksha' with Rs 3,000-cr corpus

To accelerate the process of developing and manufacturing safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines in the country that can be easily accessible and affordable for the public, a Mission COVID Suraksha has been proposed to be set up with a corpus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020