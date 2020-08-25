Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thunder outlast Rockets to even series

The Rockets and Thunder shot a combined 3 of 18 from behind the arc in the second quarter, with Oklahoma City missing 8 of 9 attempts from deep. Harden had 19 points with seven assists at the break and was buoyed by the support of Gordon and Danuel House Jr., who totaled a combined 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting in the first half to offset the 29 points posted by Gilgeous-Alexander and Schroder.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 07:36 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 07:36 IST
Thunder outlast Rockets to even series

Dennis Schroder converted a key turnover into a layup and the Oklahoma City Thunder evened their Western Conference first-round series with a 117-114 victory in Game 4 over the Houston Rockets in AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. After Danilo Gallinari picked off an errant pass from Rockets guard James Harden with 53.4 seconds left, Schroder scored to extend the Thunder lead to 111-108 with 35.9 seconds left.

Oklahoma City erased a 15-point, third-quarter deficit to post a second consecutive victory and square the series at two games apiece with Game 5 set for Wednesday at The Field House. Schroder scored 30 points off the bench to lead the Thunder, while Chris Paul added 26 points, six rebounds and three steals. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander paired 18 points with 12 boards for the Thunder, who survived a 3-point onslaught from the Rockets that opened the second half.

Houston started the third quarter 8 of 8 from behind the arc and led 88-73 when Jeff Green scored off a Harden assist with 5:51 left in the period. But the Rockets then went ice cold, missing 20 of their ensuing 23 from deep as Oklahoma City roared back, starting with a 12-0 blitz to end the third, punctuated by a Schroder 31-foot buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Harden led Houston with 32 points, 15 assists and four steals while Eric Gordon added 23 points. Houston attempted an NBA postseason-record 58 shots from 3-point range, converting 23.

Both teams raced to scorching shooting starts only to cool dramatically in the second quarter. The Rockets converted 8-of-15 3-pointers in the first quarter, including a 3 of 3 start from Harden, but carried a modest 37-35 lead into the second after the Thunder drilled 6 of 10 from deep. The Rockets and Thunder shot a combined 3 of 18 from behind the arc in the second quarter, with Oklahoma City missing 8 of 9 attempts from deep.

Harden had 19 points with seven assists at the break and was buoyed by the support of Gordon and Danuel House Jr., who totaled a combined 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting in the first half to offset the 29 points posted by Gilgeous-Alexander and Schroder. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

172 economies engaged in discussions to participate in COVID-19 vaccine COVAX

Nine CEPI-supported candidate vaccines are part of the COVAX initiative, with a further nine candidates under evaluation, and procurement conversations on-going with additional producers not currently receiving research and development RD f...

Duo who waved guns at protesters appears at RNC

A white St. Louis couple criminally charged for waving guns during a Black Lives Matter protest outside their home says Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would invite unchecked lawlessness into American suburbsMark and Patty McClosk...

China logs 9th consecutive day with no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

China reported its ninth consecutive day with no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, as a major university in the city of Wuhan opened for face-to-face classes on Tuesday for the first time in eight months. The daily update from nationa...

China, US discuss economic coordination in trade meeting

US and Chinese trade envoys discussed strengthening coordination of their governments economic policies during a phone meeting Tuesday, the Ministry of Commerce announced. The announcement gave no details of the meeting held as part of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020