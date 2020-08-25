Cricket-Heavy rain delays Anderson charge for 600 test wickets

Left Menu
The start of the fifth day of the third and final test between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl was delayed after heavy morning rain on Tuesday. He has taken six wickets in the match to leave him within one of the milestone. England lead the three-test series 1-0.

Reuters | Southampton | Updated: 25-08-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 15:05 IST
The start of the fifth day of the third and final test between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl was delayed after heavy morning rain on Tuesday. Pakistan were set to resume their second innings on 100 for two, having been forced to follow on when they were bowled out for 273 on Monday. They still trail by 210 runs after England’s massive 583 for eight declared.

Any victory push on the final day could be thwarted by rain, though the sun is forecast to come out in the afternoon to dry the sodden outfield. England’s James Anderson is seeking to become the first seam bowler in history to reach 600 test wickets. He has taken six wickets in the match to leave him within one of the milestone.

