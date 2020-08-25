Left Menu
Impact of Covid-19 on sports discussed during meeting between BRICS Sports Ministers

The impact of coronavirus pandemic on sports was discussed in a video conference between the Sports Ministers of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 20:22 IST
Sports Ministers of BRICS meet via video conference to assess the impact of Covid 19 on sports (Photo/ Kiren Rijiju Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

"Sports Ministers of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China & South Africa) met via video conference to assess the impact of COVID 19 on sports and the way forward. I shared the vision of PM @narendramodi Ji to promote sports through Khelo India & fitness through #FitIndiaMovement," Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted. During the video conference, Rijiju also shared the advantages of the Fit India Movement and how such a campaign can benefit every country in order to become a sporting powerhouse.

Earlier, Rijiju had said that preparations are underway to make the sporting facilities ready for the resumption of training of athletes in the country after the coronavirus hiatus. The Sports Minister had assessed the progress of work at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday.

Rijiju also said that the return of the athletes to the playfields and competitive sports will be strict as per the COVID-19 safety guidelines issued. "The return of the athletes to the playfields and competitive sports will be strict as per the safety guidelines issued. I am happy that all the preparations are going on well and eager to see real sporting actions in the near future," Rijiju had tweeted.

"Preparations are going on to make sports facilities ready for the return of our athletes. I checked the progress of works at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium," he added. Sporting action across the country has been on a halt to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Also, the Indian Premier League (IPL) which was initially scheduled to commence in March in India, will now be played for 53 days, from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. (ANI)

