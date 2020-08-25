Left Menu
Cricket-Anderson's wicket hunt on as play set to start in third test

Rain and a wet outfield ruined the first two sessions on the fifth day of the third test between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl on Tuesday, but afternoon sunshine will give James Anderson hope of taking his 600th test wicket. The umpires are set for an inspection at 4pm local time with a view to starting 15 minutes later after overnight rain left puddles on the outfield that required intensive mopping up.

The umpires are set for an inspection at 4pm local time with a view to starting 15 minutes later after overnight rain left puddles on the outfield that required intensive mopping up. Pakistan are set to resume their second innings on 100 for two, having been forced to follow on when they were bowled out for 273 on Monday. They still trail by 210 runs after England’s massive 583 for eight declared.

England’s Anderson is seeking to become the first seam bowler in history to reach 600 test wickets. He has taken six wickets in the match to leave him within one of the milestone. The final day's play has so far provided a low key end to England's test summer, coming a year to the day since arguably their greatest victory.

Ben Stokes hit a remarkable 135 not out to claim an unlikely test win over Australia at Headingley in front of a roaring Leeds crowd, in scenes that could not be in greater contrast to the Rose Bowl on Tuesday, where there were no fans due to the new coronavirus. England lead the three-test series against Pakistan 1-0.

