Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Red Star, PAOK advance in Champions League qualifying

Dimitrios Pelkas made it 3-0 as he rounded off a swift break with a tap-in from five metres before Cyle Larin pulled one back for the visitors, when he slid in to sweep the ball home from 10 metres after good work by Tyler Boyd. PAOK missed a chance to score a fourth in the 40th minute as visiting keeper Ersin Destanoglu saved Chuba Akpom's weak penalty while Besiktas had a goal disallowed for marginal offside in the closing stages.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 02:04 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 02:04 IST
Soccer-Red Star, PAOK advance in Champions League qualifying

Former European Cup winners Red Star Belgrade reached the Champions League third qualifying round with a 1-0 win at FC Tirana and they were joined by PAOK Salonika who beat Besiktas Istanbul 3-1 at home on Tuesday.

Red Star, who won Europe's elite club competition in 1991, rode their luck in the Albanian capital and advanced thanks to a 61st-minute header by Portuguese striker Tomane after visiting goalkeeper Milan Borjan had made a string of good saves. Canada keeper Borjan kept out several long-range efforts and deflected an Ernest Muci shot onto the woodwork before Tomane struck, while Winful Cobbinah missed a gilt-edged chance to snatch a late equaliser for the home side.

PAOK raced into a 2-0 lead against Besiktas thanks to a Christos Tzolis brace, who capped a raid down the left flank with a fine finish into the top corner before he bundled in the second from close range. Dimitrios Pelkas made it 3-0 as he rounded off a swift break with a tap-in from five metres before Cyle Larin pulled one back for the visitors, when he slid in to sweep the ball home from 10 metres after good work by Tyler Boyd.

PAOK missed a chance to score a fourth in the 40th minute as visiting keeper Ersin Destanoglu saved Chuba Akpom's weak penalty while Besiktas had a goal disallowed for marginal offside in the closing stages. In Wednesday's standout fixtures, 1967 European Cup winners Celtic are at home to Hungarians Ferencvaros while Croatian title holders Dinamo Zagreb visit Romanians CFR Cluj.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic)

TRENDING

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Ambrane Pulse smartwatch with 10-day battery life launched for Rs 3,499

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Parachutist makes world's first jump and Boeing's first Starliner crewed mission tentatively slated for 2021

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Parachutist makes worlds first jump from solar-powered planeA parachutist completed the worlds first jump from a solar-powered aircraft on Tuesday after the plane soared to a height of 1...

Peter Thiel-backed Palantir to go public through direct listing

Data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc on Tuesday filed to go public through a direct listing, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the most closely watched market debuts of a Silicon Valley tech startup in years.The P...

Cooler weather helps battle against California wildfires; 4 missing

Cooler weather helped firefighters battle some of the largest and most ferocious wildfires in California history on Tuesday as authorities searched for four missing people in one blaze. Containment ticked up on the second and third largest ...

Former U.S. VP Gore says Trump is putting 'knee on the neck of democracy'

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump of trying to put his knee on the neck of democracy by undermining mail-in voting and sowing doubts, without evidence, about the integrity of the Nov. 3 election.He...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020