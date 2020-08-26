Pakistan players congratulating Zak Crawley was Nasser Hussain's moment of the series

Left Menu
After Pakistan's 1-0 defeat in the ICC World Test Championship series against England, which concluded in Southampton on Tuesday, some of the most respected and credible voices in cricket have thrown their weight behind the visiting team.

26-08-2020
After Pakistan's 1-0 defeat in the ICC World Test Championship series against England, which concluded in Southampton on Tuesday, some of the most respected and credible voices in cricket have thrown their weight behind the visiting team. Summing up the series for the PCB digital, Nasser Hussain, Shane Warne, Michael Holding, Michael Atherton and Isa Guha recalled their favourite moments, spoke about the quality of cricket played by Pakistan in the unprecedented environment, players that impressed them and the future that lay ahead for the side.

"They may have been one batsman short, but they have got a good young bowling attack," Hussain, who captained England to series win over Pakistan in 2000, said. "The best moment of the series for me was when the Pakistan players went up to Zak Crawley to congratulate him on his double hundred. All the legends on the balcony stood up and congratulated him and even Wasim Akram in the commentary box gave him a little clap," he added.

The 22-year-old Crawley scored a career-best 267 to help England recover from 127 for four to 583 for eight declared. Azhar Ali scored 141 but couldn't save his side from follow-on. After being dismissed for 273, Pakistan were 187 for four when the rain-hit third Test ended on the final day. "The series has been played in good spirits and it is great to have Pakistan. They have always been a great team: one minute up, next minute down. But they are very watchable," Hussain said.

Former Windies pacer Holding lauded the young pace-bowling attack of Pakistan. "I thought they should have won the first Test match. They made a couple of mistakes in the field, but I have been really impressed with the fast bowlers, the young fast bowlers. One is 20 (Shaheen Shah Afridi) and the other is 17 (Naseem Shah)," the veteran pacer said.

"Remember the two ages together and they are still younger than James Anderson. So, give them some time, they certainly have some talent. They will develop and they (the team) will have a good pair of fast bowlers for the future," he added. Shane Warne, who played 15 Tests against Pakistan including three in 1994 in Pakistan, said: "First of all it is fantastic to see Pakistan over here in England. They should have won the first Test."

"They are such an exciting team to watch. They are well captained by Azhar Ali and it was lovely to see the spinners, especially, Yasir Shah, doing well and the young fast bowlers, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi. I think it is a very exciting time for Pakistan cricket and they are a very good side," he added. (ANI)

