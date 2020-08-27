Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sukhwinder Singh is most deserving candidate for Dhyan Chand award: Former football players

With his calm approach, Sukhwinder Singh turned the performance of the national football team around and deserves to be conferred with the Dhyan Chand award, former India players said in one voice, hailing the contribution of ex-India head coach.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 16:07 IST
Sukhwinder Singh is most deserving candidate for Dhyan Chand award: Former football players

With his calm approach, Sukhwinder Singh turned the performance of the national football team around and deserves to be conferred with the Dhyan Chand award, former India players said in one voice, hailing the contribution of ex-India head coach. Sukhwinder, who coached India in 36 international matches and enjoyed a 47.22 per cent winning rate, will be conferred with the Life time achievement award on August 29 in a virtual ceremony. The 71-year-old won the SAFF Cup twice in 1999 and 2009, and also coached the Indian side that clinched a bronze in the 1999 SAF Games. He was also in-charge of the India U-13 and the Pailan Arrows from 2011 to 2012.

"Sukhi-sir is one of the most deserving coaches to win the award. Congratulations Sukhvinder Ji! He was also the one to give me my first match as India captain. I will always be grateful to him for that," former captain Bhaichung Bhutia said. Former India star Renedy Singh, who made his international debut under Sukhwinder, said the coach from Punjab was "arguably one of the most successful Indian coaches for the national team". "Sukhwinder sir was the coach under whom I made my national team debut. He really turned our team around from one that used to lose by a big margin against sides like Malaysia to a team that could give a tough fight to some of the best Asian teams like UAE and Uzbekistan," said Renedy.

The former India winger said Sukhwinder made the players see the bigger picture, no matter whether the team wins or loses. "Even after the famous win against UAE in Bangalore, he said we should stay calm and not go overboard with our celebrations. We had a crucial game coming up against Yemen, and we needed to focus on that," said Renedy.

"That was a really great quality in him. Once the game is over, you shift your focus to the next one. He used to tell us that football is always about getting ready for the next game." Another former India captain Bruno Coutinho believes that India's performance improved when Sukhwinder was at the helm of affairs. "The Dhyan Chand Award is a great honour for someone like him. He was a great coach, technically very sound. What was great about him was that he enhanced our performance, and under his guidance, we did really well," said Coutinho.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Six men arrested for alleged theft of PRASA assets

Six men have been arrested for the alleged theft of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa PRASA assets, worth R5.5 million.The men were arrested during a joint operation by the South African Police Service SAPS and the agencys protectio...

Sports Highlights

The following are the top stories at 1700 hours STORIES ON WIRE SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-RAHANE Enjoy opening but open to finishers role at No.5 or 6 Rahane New Delhi, Aug 27 PTI Ajinkya Rahane enjoys opening in the shortest format but a ...

Stalin writes to CMs of Andhra, Telangana, Kerala, Odisha to approach SC for postponement of NEET, JEE exams

DMK President MK Stalin has written a letter to chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Odisha to approach Supreme Court for postponement the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test NEET and the Joint Entrance Examination JE...

Symega Food Ingredients Blends With Infor to Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Growth

Indias leading food ingredients company automates diversified and complex business operations with Infor PLM Optiva Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020