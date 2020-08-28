Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pirates errupt in 8th, take down Cardinals

Tucker's RBI single triggered a three-run rally in the eighth inning off losing pitcher John Gant (0-2). Pirates reliever Chris Stratton (2-0) earned the victory and Richard Rodriguez earned his second save. Doubleheader games are scheduled for seven innings through the end of the regular season. The Pirates put pinch-runner Jarrod Dyson on second to start the eighth inning and he scored on Tucker's flair into center field.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 03:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 03:57 IST
Pirates errupt in 8th, take down Cardinals

Cole Tucker drove in a run and scored two more as the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 in extra innings during the opener of a doubleheader Thursday. Tucker's RBI single triggered a three-run rally in the eighth inning off losing pitcher John Gant (0-2).

Pirates reliever Chris Stratton (2-0) earned the victory and Richard Rodriguez earned his second save. Both starting pitchers worked six innings. Pirates starter Chad Kuhl allowed one run on four hits and Kwang Hyun Kim allowed one unearned run on three hits for the Cardinals.

Tucker led off the fourth inning by reaching on third baseman's Brad Miller's throwing error. Jacob Stallings lined a two-out RBI single into left field to put the Pirates up 1-0. Yadier Molina's solo homer over the left field bullpen tied the game 1-1 in the fifth inning and it remained that way through the seventh inning. Doubleheader games are scheduled for seven innings through the end of the regular season.

The Pirates put pinch-runner Jarrod Dyson on second to start the eighth inning and he scored on Tucker's flair into center field. Tucker moved to second on a wild pitch and to third on a groundout. Josh Bell walked, Bryan Reynolds drove an RBI single into center field. Stallings reached on Miller's second error allowing Bell to score.

In the bottom of the eighth with Dexter Fowler on second, Dylan Carlson singled and Kolten Wong lifted a sacrifice fly to score Fowler. Tommy Edman singles and Paul Goldschmidt added an RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-3. But Rodriguez struck out Brad Miller and Max Schrock to seal the victory. This doubleheader comprised make-up games for the Aug. 10-11 postponements due to the Cardinals' COVID-19 outbreak.

The Cardinals placed key reliever Andrew Miller on the 10-day injured list with shoulder fatigue. They added reliever Junior Fernandez to the active roster and reliever Seth Elledge as the 29th player for the doubleheader. The Pirates placed closer Keone Kela on the 10-day injured list with forearm tightness and infielder Colin Moran on the seven-day concussion IL. They added pitcher Nick Mears and infielder Will Craig, who made his major league debut.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson to launch drive to get Britain back to the office -Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will launch a public campaign next week to get Britain back to the workplace, as ministers warn working from home will make people more vulnerable to being sacked, The Telegraph newspaper reported httpsw...

Britain backs COVID-19 immunity studies with 8.4 million pounds

Britain said on Friday it will back three nationwide COVID-19 studies with 8.4 million pounds 11 million to fund research into understanding human immune responses to the pandemic coronavirus. The funds, from UK Research and Innovation and ...

Coconut and palm oil industries at loggerheads over environmental impact

A report highlighting the harmful environmental impact of coconut oil production by a researcher with links to the palm oil industry has sparked a heated debate over coveted green credentials in the multibillion dollar industries.The palm o...

NHL postpones games, joins waves of protests against racial injustice

The National Hockey League said it has postponed playoff games that were scheduled for Thursday and Friday, joining similar moves by other leagues in protest over the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin on Sunday. The decision impac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020