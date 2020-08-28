Left Menu
Cristiano Ronaldo working to 'conquer Italy, Europe and the World'

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo said his side is working to 'conquer Italy, Europe and the World' in the 2020-2021 season.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 09:52 IST
Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo/Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo said his side is working to 'conquer Italy, Europe and the World' in the 2020-2021 season. "As I'm getting ready for my third season as a bianconero, my spirit and ambition are as high as ever. Goals. Victories. Commitment. Dedication. Professionalism. With all my strength and with the precious help from my teammates and all of the Juventus staff, we work once again to conquer Italy, Europe, and the World!," Ronaldo said in an Instagram post.

In the 2019-2020 season, Juventus were crowned Serie A champions after the side finished the season with 83 points. Juventus had defeated Lyon 2-1 in the Champions League round-of-16 second-leg but failed to secure the quarterfinal berth as the latter was leading on away goals.

The Italian club had also sacked Maurizio Sarri after being knocked out of the Champions League and Andrea Pirlo was named as club's new manager. Ronaldo, in his post, further wrote, "Breaking records. Overcoming obstacles. Winning titles and achieving personal goals. To do more and better once and again. To reach higher and to succeed in all challenges that may come our way."

"Making every year into an adventure better than the one before and winning everything for our fans and supporters. To be the bearers of this amazing and unique passion that is Juventus, and to live up to its history, elevating our name, our values and our standards as high as possible," he added. (ANI)

