Soccer-MLS to resume play, Black players to meet with owners

Major League Soccer will resume play later on Friday after postponing matches for two days in solidarity with other North American sports leagues that halted play this week to protest against racial injustice. The league said Black Players for Change and team owners had agreed to meet to discuss how they can work together to create "long-term change both inside and outside of MLS."

The player-led protests were sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday - the latest high-profile incident of police violence against African Americans. MLS will return to action with the Montreal Impact hosting Toronto FC at Stade Saputo.