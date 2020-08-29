Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-MLS to resume play, Black players to meet with owners

The league said Black Players for Change and team owners had agreed to meet to discuss how they can work together to create "long-term change both inside and outside of MLS." The player-led protests were sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday - the latest high-profile incident of police violence against African Americans.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2020 03:06 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 03:06 IST
Soccer-MLS to resume play, Black players to meet with owners

Major League Soccer will resume play later on Friday after postponing matches for two days in solidarity with other North American sports leagues that halted play this week to protest against racial injustice. The league said Black Players for Change and team owners had agreed to meet to discuss how they can work together to create "long-term change both inside and outside of MLS."

The player-led protests were sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday - the latest high-profile incident of police violence against African Americans. MLS will return to action with the Montreal Impact hosting Toronto FC at Stade Saputo.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Facebook Horizon’s invite-only beta ready for virtual explorers

Why women may face less severe COVID-19 symptoms than men decoded

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bears, New Mexico, Forte condemn Urlacher comment

The Chicago Bears and the University of New Mexico issued statements on Friday distancing themselves from Brian Urlacher after the Hall of Fame linebacker wrote a controversial comment following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Keno...

Influential Libyan interior minister suspended amid protests

The head of Libyas internationally recognised government suspended his powerful interior minister from his duties on Friday, saying his handling of street protests and a violent crackdown against them would be investigated.The move coincide...

Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Requesens released from prison -video

Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Juan Requesens, who was jailed more than two years ago on accusations he was involved in an drone attack on President Nicolas Maduro, was released from prison on Friday, video posted on social media showed. Re...

Peter Thiel-backed Compass Pathways files for U.S. IPO

Peter Thiel-backed Compass Pathways Plc on Friday filed for an initial public offering IPO, adding to a flurry of filings from tech companies during a week that has already seen Palantir Technologies and Snowflake Inc make their IPO paperwo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020