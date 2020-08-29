Left Menu
'His magic with hockey stick will never be forgotten': PM Modi pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Indian hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his birth 115th anniversary, stating that "his magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 11:05 IST
'His magic with hockey stick will never be forgotten': PM Modi pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Indian hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his birth 115th anniversary, stating that "his magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten". On August 29, India celebrates National Sports Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand.

Paying his tribute to the Indian hockey wizard, Priem Minister Modi tweeted, "Today, on National Sports Day, we pay tributes to Major Dhyan Chand, whose magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten. This is also a day to laud the outstanding support given by the families, coaches, and support staff towards the success of our talented athletes." He said National Sports Day is "a day to celebrate the remarkable achievements of all those exemplary sportspersons who have represented India in various sports and made our nation proud. Their tenacity and determination are outstanding."

The Prime Minister asserted that the government is making all efforts to popularise sports and support sporting talent in the country. "Government of India is making numerous efforts to popularise sports and support sporting talent in India. At the same time, I urge everyone to make sports and fitness exercises a part of their daily routine. There are many benefits of doing so. May everyone be happy and healthy," he said in a subsequent tweet.

The legendary hockey player Dhyan Chand was born in 1905 and was known for his magical hockey skills. He was part of the Indian hockey team which struck gold in the Olympics of 1928, 1932, and, 1936. National Sports Awards which include the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the Arjuna award, the Dronacharya award, and the Dhyan Chand award, are conferred on athletes every year by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 29, the National Sports Day.

However, this year, the names would be announced by President Ram Nath Kovind virtually. (ANI)

