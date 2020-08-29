Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dom Bess to leave Somerset at end of 2020 season

England spinner Dom Bess will leave Somerset at the end of the 2020 season, the county cricket club confirmed on Friday.

ANI | Somerset | Updated: 29-08-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 15:02 IST
Dom Bess to leave Somerset at end of 2020 season
England spinner Dom Bess. Image Credit: ANI

England spinner Dom Bess will leave Somerset at the end of the 2020 season, the county cricket club confirmed on Friday. Bess has featured in 26 First-Class matches for Somerset, taking 79 wickets and scoring 757 runs. The right-arm off-spinner went out on loan to Yorkshire during the 2019 season.

"This is not a decision that I have taken lightly. I have been with Somerset since joining the Academy, I have grown up here and some of my best friends are in the team with me," Somerset's official website quoted Bess as saying. "It has been a really hard decision. There were good discussions with the Club and they offered a contract extension, however, I think it's the right decision in terms of needing First Team opportunities. Given the direction that I want to go with my cricket I think it's time to move on," he added.

Bess has played 10 Tests, scalping 19 wickets at an average of 40.57. He made his debut in 2018 against Pakistan at Lord's. "It has been fantastic to watch Dom's development unfold at the Club, progressing from school cricket at Blundell's School in Tiverton, through to playing in the International arena," the club's official website quoted Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry as saying.

"Everyone is aware of the significant competition for places that we have within our spin bowling resources that are competing across all formats. Understandably, Dom wants to play as much cricket as he possible can and we totally respect his decision to move on to another Club where there are more guaranteed playing opportunities," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

French authorities harden COVID-19 rules at Tour de France

French authorities have made it harder for Tour de France teams to reach the finish line in Paris by deciding they will be expelled from the race if two or more of their members, including staff, test positive for COVID-19 within a week. Fo...

HC expresses concern over steep increase in insurance policies premium for advocates

The Delhi High Court has expressed concern over the sudden steep increase in the premium of insurance policies by government companies for lawyers and said this would completely defeat the purpose of the Chief Ministers Advocates Welfare Sc...

IIT-I teaches ancient sciences, mathematics in Sanskrit

The Indian Institute of Technology here has introduced a unique course to impart mathematical and scientific knowledge from ancient texts in Sanskrit, an official said on Saturday. Titled Understanding Classical Scientific Texts of India in...

UAE formally ends Israel boycott amid US-brokered deal

The ruler of the United Arab Emirates issued Saturday a decree formally ending the countrys boycott of Israel amid a US-brokered deal to normalise relations between the two countries. The deal opening up relations between Israel and the UAE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020