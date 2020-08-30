Sports News Roundup: Walker sharp in Blue Jays debut; Lakers defeat Trail Blazers, advance to semis and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Walker sharp in Blue Jays debut

Taijuan Walker pitched six scoreless innings in his Toronto Blue Jays debut and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio each had two RBIs in a 5-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night at Buffalo. Walker (3-2), who was acquired Thursday in a trade with the Seattle Mariners, allowed four hits and three walks and struck out four in his first outing in 10 days. It was his 100th career major league start.

NBA roundup: Lakers defeat Trail Blazers, advance to semis

Anthony Davis scored 43 points and LeBron James added 36 to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 131-122 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night near Orlando to win the Western Conference first-round series in five games. Davis was 14-of-18 shooting and collected nine rebounds, while James made 14 of 19 shots and recorded 10 rebounds and 10 assists to increase his NBA playoffs 30-point, triple-doubles record to 13.

Murray wants time for ATP management, Medvedev waits for clarity

Former men's world number one tennis player Andy Murray says he is not currently in favor of a breakaway players' group led by Novak Djokovic and has urged fellow athletes to give the governing body more time to tackle their concerns. Top-ranked Djokovic, Canadian Vasek Pospisil, and American John Isner resigned from the players' council of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) after other members formally asked them to step down.

Djokovic's move to form new players association meets resistance

Novak Djokovic has announced his resignation as head of the ATP's Player Council and intends to form a new breakaway body to represent athletes -- but his plans have immediately met with stiff resistance from within tennis. World number one Djokovic, Canadian Vasek Pospisil, and top-ranked American John Isner all resigned from the council after they were formally requested to step down by other members, a source told Reuters on Saturday.

Golf: Johnson, Matsuyama share lead at unforgiving Olympia Fields

World number one Dustin Johnson and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama will share a two-stroke lead going into the final round of the BMW Championship on Sunday after shooting one-under-par 69s on Saturday. The Olympia Fields Country Club, where 69 players are battling it out for 30 spots in next week's Tour Championship, continued to torment the world's best golfers and the leading pair were alone in having tournament totals under par.

Former Trail Blazers star Robinson dies at 53

Former NBA All-Star and Sixth Man of the Year Clifford Robinson has died at the age of 53. Known for his trademark headband, Robinson played the first eight seasons of his 19-year NBA career (1989-2007) with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Gauff's game is 'best it's ever been' ahead of U.S. Open

Sixteen-year-old Coco Gauff said her game is the "best it's ever been," as she aims to build on her Grand Slam success as the U.S. Open kicks off on Monday. Gauff, who stormed onto the scene last year when she beat her idol, Venus Williams, at Wimbledon and went on to reach the fourth round of the tournament, told reporters she's hungry to get more playing time as she develops her craft.

Unstoppable Djokovic downs Raonic to clinch Western & Southern Open title

Novak Djokovic kept his unbeaten streak in 2020 alive as he survived a terrible start to defeat Milos Raonic 1-6 6-3 6-4 in the final of the Western & Southern Open on Saturday. The 17-time Grand Slam winner fended off Raonic's mighty serve to extend his 2020 winning run to 23-0, clinching his 80th career title and equalling Rafael Nadal's record of 35 Masters 1000 wins.

NHL roundup: Lightning put Bruins on verge of elimination

Ondrej Palat scored two goals to lead Tampa Bay to a 3-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon in Toronto, putting the Lightning on the cusp of reaching the next round in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Nikita Kucherov collected a pair of assists and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves for the Lightning, who lead 3-1 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal.

Golf: Distracted McIlroy ready to walk out as awaits birth of first child

Defending FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy acknowledged being distracted over the last few weeks but says it is because he is ready to walk out on the season-ending Championships to attend the birth of his first child. The 31-year-old confirmed on Saturday, after the third round of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields, that his wife Erica was expected to give birth any day.