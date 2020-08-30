Motor racing-McLaren's Sainz fails to start Belgian GP due to exhaust failure
Carlos Sainz failed to make the start of Sunday's Belgian Formula One Grand Prix after his McLaren was sidelined by an exhaust failure on its way to the grid. Their hopes rest on Briton Lando Norris who starts 10th.Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 18:45 IST
Carlos Sainz failed to make the start of Sunday's Belgian Formula One Grand Prix after his McLaren was sidelined by an exhaust failure on its way to the grid. The Spaniard, replacing Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari next year, was set to line up seventh.
Renault-powered McLaren, fourth in the overall standings one point behind Racing Point and one ahead of Ferrari, will now have only one car in the race. Their hopes rest on Briton Lando Norris who starts 10th.
- READ MORE ON:
- Carlos Sainz
- McLaren
- Ferrari
- Sebastian Vettel
- Renault
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Motor racing-Vettel still struggling with 'up and down' Ferrari
Motor racing-Ferrari, McLaren and Williams sign new F1 agreement
Motor racing-McLaren first to sign F1's new 'Concorde Agreement'
Ferrari, McLaren first to confirm signing new F1 agreement
Motor racing-F1 big-hitters Ferrari and McLaren sign up to 2025