Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi congratulates India, Russia on jointly winning FIDE Online Chess Olympiad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated India and Russia on jointly winning the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 22:06 IST
PM Modi congratulates India, Russia on jointly winning FIDE Online Chess Olympiad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated India and Russia on jointly winning the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad. Prime Minister said the "hard work and dedication" of the players are "admirable" and added that their success will motivate other players.

Taking to Twitter Modi wrote, "Congratulations to our chess players for winning the FIDE Online #ChessOlympiad. Their hard work and dedication are admirable. Their success will surely motivate other chess players. I would like to congratulate the Russian team as well." India's Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh lost connection to their games in the second round and had to forfeit. This was the first time that Olympiad was conducted online.

Originally, Russia was declared as the winners, but India filed an appeal and after investigation, both India and Russia were announced as joint winners. India reached the finals of the FIDE Chess Olympiad for the first time. India's best finish at the Olympiad had come in 2014 when the contingent returned with a bronze medal.

The first round of the summit clash between India and Russia finished as 3-3 draw after all six games finished in six draws. Russia started the match against India as favourites after having their average rating of 12 players (2519) higher than India (2419).

The second round witnessed high drama as two Indian players -- Sarin and Deshmukh -- lost connection to their games and had to forfeit, following which India filed an official appeal for a consequent investigation. FIDE President A Dvorkovich sat out the appeal, as he represented Russia. IO M.Khodarkovsky (USA) and IA Sava Stoisavljevic (Serbia) were tasked with issuing a verdict.

It was declared that both India and Russia will be joint winners of the competition. On Saturday, Koneru Humpy was the shining light for India as she defeated Monika Socko of Poland in the semi-finals.

India and Poland had won one round each in normal play and as a result, Humpy had to battle against Socko for the Armageddon (tie-break clash). In this clash, Humpy managed to defeat Socko to clinch the summit clash spot for India. India had lost the first round of the match, but the side managed to make a stunning comeback in the second to stage a remarkable comeback. (ANI)

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh reports 164 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Himachal Pradesh on Sunday recorded 164 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 5,946, while the death toll rose to 34 with one more fatality, an official said. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,460, Additi...

SBM Bank India wants to be an Amazon of banking

SBM Bank India, the first foreign bank to get a wholly-owned subsidiary licence, wants to be an Amazon-like financial marketplace, offering everything, including basic banking, digitally but through tie-ups with technology partners , says a...

IOC's LPG carriers' strike on for 4th day; 6 lakh customers hit in NE states

With the strike by LPG cylinder transporters continuing for the fourth day, PSU major Indian Oil Corporation IOC on Sunday said that nearly six lakh customers across the Northeastern region have been affected due to non-delivery of cooking ...

Police gear up to prevent protest in temple town Pandharpur

Pune, Aug 30 PTIBarricades have been put up in Pandharpur town in Solapur district of Maharashtra to prevent members of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi VBA and Warkaris from holding any protest on Monday for reopening of the famous temple of Lor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020