Amit Shah congratulates Indian team on winning FIDE Online Chess Olympiad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated the Indian team on winning the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad along with Russia and termed it as "proud moment" for the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 23:51 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated the Indian team on winning the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad along with Russia and termed it as "proud moment" for the country. Taking to Twitter Shah wrote,"Proud moment for India! Congratulations to Team India on winning the FIDE online #ChessOlympiad. This has been possible because of the unparalleled commitment of our chess masters. I am sure this stellar achievement will further the spirit of our young players across the nation."

India's Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh lost connection to their games in the second round and had to forfeit. This was the first time that Olympiad was conducted online. Indian team includes Vishwanathan Anand, Koneru Humpy, Dronavilli Harika, Harkishna, Divya, Nihal and Vidit.

Originally, Russia was declared as the winners, but India filed an appeal and after investigation, both India and Russia were announced as joint winners. India reached the finals of the FIDE Chess Olympiad for the first time. India's best finish at the Olympiad had come in 2014 when the contingent returned with a bronze medal.

The first round of the summit clash between India and Russia finished as 3-3 draw after all six games finished in six draws. Russia started the match against India as favourites after having their average rating of 12 players (2519) higher than India (2419). The second round witnessed high drama as two Indian players -- Sarin and Deshmukh -- lost connection to their games and had to forfeit, following which India filed an official appeal for a consequent investigation.

FIDE President A Dvorkovich sat out the appeal, as he represented Russia. IO M.Khodarkovsky (USA) and IA Sava Stoisavljevic (Serbia) were tasked with issuing a verdict. It was declared that both India and Russia will be joint winners of the competition.

On Saturday, Koneru Humpy was the shining light for India as she defeated Monika Socko of Poland in the semi-finals. India and Poland had won one round each in normal play and as a result, Humpy had to battle against Socko for the Armageddon (tie-break clash). In this clash, Humpy managed to defeat Socko to clinch the summit clash spot for India. India had lost the first round of the match, but the side managed to make a stunning comeback in the second to stage a remarkable comeback. (ANI)

