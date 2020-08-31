Left Menu
Report: A's acquire LHP Minor from Rangers

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 23:58 IST
The Oakland Athletics acquired left-hander Mike Minor from the Texas Rangers for two minor-league players, multiple media outlets reported on Monday. The Rangers received third baseman Dustin Harris and outfielder Marcus Smith, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, in the reported deal that comes a few hours before Major League Baseball's trade deadline.

Minor, who will be a free agent after the season, signed a three-year, $28 million contract with Texas prior to the 2018 campaign. Minor posted a 14-10 record with a 3.59 ERA in 2019 while registering a career-best 200 strikeouts. However, the 32-year-old is 0-5 with a 5.60 ERA in seven starts this season.

Minor owns a 70-65 record with a 3.95 ERA in 243 career appearances (177 starts) with the Atlanta Braves (2010-14), Kansas City Royals (2017) and Rangers. He missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons after undergoing left shoulder surgery. Smith, who turns 20 on Sept. 11, was a third-round pick by the Athletics in the 2019 draft. He batted .361 with no homers and 14 RBIs in 29 games last season in the Arizona Rookie League.

The 21-year-old Harris was an 11th-round selection in 2019. He batted .325 with one homer and 26 RBIs in 58 games across two levels last season. --Field Level Media

