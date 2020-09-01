Left Menu
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day two

The Grand Slam is being held in New York without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The second day begins with twice Grand Slam champion and Spanish 10th seed Garbine Muguruza taking on Japan's Nao Hibino at Louis Armstrong Stadium where the roof has been closed. Andy Murray, Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters are all in action later.

Highlights of the second day at the U.S. Open on Tuesday. The Grand Slam is being held in New York without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4) 1110 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK

Play began at an overcast Flushing Meadows with the temperature hovering around 23 degrees Celsius (73.4°F). Rain is expected to affect matches on the outer courts later. The second day begins with twice Grand Slam champion and Spanish 10th seed Garbine Muguruza taking on Japan's Nao Hibino at Louis Armstrong Stadium where the roof has been closed.

Andy Murray, Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters are all in action later.

(Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

