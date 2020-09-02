Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Thiem through to second round after Munar retires

After Munar held serve to level the second set at 3-3, Thiem stepped up his game and won 12 of the next 16 points to seize control before the Spaniard retired after one hour, 55 minutes. Thiem came into the match having won just three games in his shock first-round exit at the U.S. Open tune-up event, which also marked his first match since the ATP Tour returned from its COVID-19 hiatus.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 03:03 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 03:03 IST
Tennis-Thiem through to second round after Munar retires

Austrian second seed Dominic Thiem advanced to the second round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday when Spaniard Jaume Munar retired after dropping the first two sets.

Thiem, who reached his third Grand Slam final at this year's Australian Open where he lost to Novak Djokovic, was leading 7-6(6) 6-3 when Munar, who had slipped on the baseline midway through the second set, ended the match. "I was happy with the way I was fighting, because it wasn't easy to play him," Thiem said during an on-court interview inside Louis Armstrong Stadium.

"The courts are very different this year, the court seemed to be slow inside. It was a little bit windy, but we had some good rallies. "I felt I was playing good. I played a good tiebreak, which was pretty comfortable, then I'm sorry for what has happened."

Munar came back from 5-3 down in the opener to pull ahead but Thiem held to love to force a tiebreak which he went on to secure on his second set point when he fired down an ace. After Munar held serve to level the second set at 3-3, Thiem stepped up his game and won 12 of the next 16 points to seize control before the Spaniard retired after one hour, 55 minutes.

Thiem came into the match having won just three games in his shock first-round exit at the U.S. Open tune-up event, which also marked his first match since the ATP Tour returned from its COVID-19 hiatus. Thiem, who had dropped just one set in three previous meetings with Munar, broke the Spaniard three times and hit 33 winners in the one-hour and 55-minute encounter.

Up next for Thiem will be a showdown with India's Sumit Nagal, who beat Bradley Klahn 6-1 6-3 3-6 6-1. Thiem has never faced Nagal before but remembers clearly what his next opponent is capable of having watched him in his Grand Slam debut last year in New York where he took the opening set against Roger Federer before going on to lose the match.

"I actually saw the full match. He was playing well," said Thiem. "I just remember that he has an amazing forehand, like a really, really good one. "So maybe I'll see some highlights of that match, some highlights of his match today."

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Bayer appeals $20.5 mln Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court

Bayer AG has asked Californias Supreme Court to review a decision awarding 20.5 million to a groundskeeper who claimed the companys Roundup weedkiller caused his cancer, arguing the ruling was at odds with federal law and settled legal prin...

Chile trucker strike snarls shipments of salmon, fruit and grain

A strike by Chile truckers is hitting exports of salmon, fruit, meat and wine from the South American food producer to the United States, Europe and Asia, trade groups told Reuters on Tuesday.The week-long standoff has created port backlogs...

Book: Pence told 'to be on standby' for Trump hospital visit

A new book is reviving questions about President Donald Trumps unscheduled visit to Walter Reed military hospital last fall with the revelation that word went out for Vice President Mike Pence to stand by to temporarily assume presidential ...

New York City delays school start in deal with unions over coronavirus concerns

New York Citys public school system, the countrys largest, reached an agreement on Tuesday that resolves union leaders coronavirus safety concerns and pushes back the opening of classrooms for the new academic year by 11 days to Sept. 21. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020