Soccer-Man United sign Ajax midfielder Van de Beek on five-year deal
Manchester United have signed midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax Amsterdam with the Dutch international signing a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 22:13 IST
Manchester United have signed midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax Amsterdam with the Dutch international signing a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported that United paid an initial fee of 35 million pounds ($46.60 million) to sign the 23-year-old.
"I cannot begin to explain how incredible an opportunity it is to join a club with such an amazing history," Van de Beek said in a statement https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/manchester-united-officially-announces-donny-van-de-beek-signing. "I would like to thank everyone at Ajax. I grew up there and I will always have a special bond with the club.
"I am now ready to take the next step in my career and perform at the highest level and there is no higher standard than Manchester United." Having joined the Dutch club at the age of 11, Van de Beek scored 41 goals and provided 34 assists in 175 appearances in all competitions for Ajax and won the league title in the 2018-19 season.
($1 = 0.7510 pounds)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manchester United
- Premier League
- Dutch
- Ajax Amsterdam
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Cricket Team St Lucia Zouks unveils official new jersey and website ahead of the 8th Caribbean Premier League (CPL)
INDIBET partners with St Lucia Zouks as their main sponsor for Caribbean Premier League 2020
Soccer-Man Utd, Man City exempt from first weekend of Premier League - Times
Cricket Team St Lucia Zouks Unveils Official New Jersey and Website ahead of the 8th Caribbean Premier League (CPL)
Premier League: Liverpool to kickstart 2020-21 season against Leeds United