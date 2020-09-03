Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-No agreement between Messi, Barcelona - reports

Lionel Messi's father and agent met Barcelona club president Josep Maria Bartomeu on Wednesday to discuss the player's wish to leave the club but the talks ended in stalemate, Spanish media reported. Earlier, Jorge Messi said it would be "difficult" for his son to remain with Barcelona, the only club he has ever played for professionally.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 01:59 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 01:59 IST
Soccer-No agreement between Messi, Barcelona - reports

Lionel Messi's father and agent met Barcelona club president Josep Maria Bartomeu on Wednesday to discuss the player's wish to leave the club but the talks ended in stalemate, Spanish media reported.

Earlier, Jorge Messi said it would be "difficult" for his son to remain with Barcelona, the only club he has ever played for professionally. The meeting lasted one-and-a-half hours and was held in a cordial atmosphere, according to media reports including sports dailies Marca and Mundo Deportivo. They said Bartomeu sees Messi as a key part of Barca's plans to rebuild under new coach Ronald Koeman. There was no comment from the club.

Six-times world player of the year Messi, unhappy at his team's failure to win any silverware last season and humiliated by an 8-2 Champions League thrashing by Bayern Munich, told the club last week that he wanted to leave. The Argentine insists he has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave on a free transfer - a claim disputed by Barcelona and La Liga, who say he can only leave if a rival club is willing to pay a 700 million euro ($830.20 million) buyout clause.

"I don't know, I know nothing," Messi's father told Spanish TV channel Cuatro after flying in on a private jet. Pressed if it would be hard for him to remain, he said "yes", and asked how he sees Messi's future at Barcelona, he replied "difficult, difficult".

Messi missed a medical on Sunday and did not show up on Monday for the first training session of the season. ($1 = 0.8432 euros)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Revised Weinstein settlement draws opposition; Scaled-down Venice film festival hopes and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Revised Weinstein settlement draws opposition at court hearingLawyers for Harvey Weinsteins bankrupt film studio on Wednesday presented a revised proposal to settle sexual miscondu...

Thousands protest against Bulgarian government, scuffle with police

Thousands of Bulgarians rallied in front of the parliament in Sofia on Wednesday in one of the biggest protests so far in two months of demonstrations calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.Tensions rose in the late ho...

Water-related conflicts set to rise amid demand growth and climate impacts

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, Sept 2 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From Yemen to India, and parts of Central America to the African Sahel, about a quarter of the worlds people face extreme water shortages that are fueling conflict, social unr...

Cardinals put OF Fowler on IL

The St. Louis Cardinals put outfielder Dexter Fowler on the injured list Wednesday amid a flurry of moves by the team. No reason or injury was provided by the club for the Fowler transaction.However, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Fowl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020