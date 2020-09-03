Left Menu
Development News Edition

Waqar Younis believes Pakistan 'still a touch behind' other teams in fitness

Stressing over the need to improve fitness, Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said that his side is still a touch behind many other teams in the world in term of fitness.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 03-09-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 22:55 IST
Waqar Younis believes Pakistan 'still a touch behind' other teams in fitness
Waqar Younis (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Stressing over the need to improve fitness, Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said that his side is still a touch behind many other teams in the world in term of fitness. "It is not just the skills of fast bowling that our young guys need to work on. Fitness is also crucial for them. As a squad, our fitness has been improving all the time but I think we are still a touch behind many other teams in the world. Fast bowlers in Test cricket have to be superfit to survive those long spells when the team needs you, even at the times you may not want to," Younis wrote in a column for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Exuding confidence in the team's pacers, Younis said the "future will be bright again." "Fast bowling is the trademark of Pakistan cricket. There have been so many great ones over the years and I am confident that the future will be bright again, with a number of bowlers able to register 150 clicks on the speed gun," he said.

"We are fortunate to have some really talented young fast bowlers but unfortunately that we do not have so many experienced ones to lead them out in the middle. It will take some time before we are back on the right track. Every country has a little dip at times in terms of player development and you have to go through those periods before someone emerges to become a great of the game," he added. Pakistan recently completed their tour of England where they played three Tests and as many T20Is. The visitors suffered a 1-0 defeat in the Test series while they drew the T20I series against England.

Younis said their preparation for the tour was not 'ideal' due to the coronavirus pandemic but is happy with how the team performed. "Because of COVID-19, the preparation for the tour of England was not ideal. For three months or so, these guys were stuck indoors and not really able to train. The weather was also a frustration at various points on the tour but the young bowlers have made excellent progress and we are happy with their performances," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Pironkova comeback continues with win over Muguruza

Tsvetana Pironkova, playing in her first event since 2017, claimed a shock upset at the U.S. Open on Thursday by dispatching double Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza 7-5 6-3 to move into the third round.After three years away from the WTA ...

Open-air community classes in J-K's Yusmarg to compensate academic loss faced by students amid COVID-19

The government teachers of High school Kandajan in Yusmarg area in Budgam district have started open-air community classes to compensate the academic loss amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Yusmarg, popular as hill station is situated in t...

Mideast's confirmed coronavirus death toll goes over 50,000

The confirmed death toll from the coronavirus passed 50,000 in the Middle East on Thursday, according to a count from The Associated Press based on official numbers provided by health authorities. Those numbers still may be an undercount, t...

Gov. Cuomo won't let NYC reopen restaurants

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he wont let New York City reopen its restaurants for indoor dining until the city has a plan to monitor and ensure theyre following regulations for coronavirus preventionThe governor says he thinks restaurants should ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020