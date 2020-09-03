Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allegation of this nature hugely concerning: Yorkshire Cricket reacts to Azeem Rafiq's racism claims

The allegation of this nature is 'hugely concerning', said Yorkshire Cricket on Thursday after the former England U-19 spinner Azeem Rafiq claimed he was close to committing suicide because of the racism he faced within the club.

ANI | Yorkshire | Updated: 03-09-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 23:59 IST
Allegation of this nature hugely concerning: Yorkshire Cricket reacts to Azeem Rafiq's racism claims
Yorkshire CCC logo . Image Credit: ANI

The allegation of this nature is 'hugely concerning', said Yorkshire Cricket on Thursday after the former England U-19 spinner Azeem Rafiq claimed he was close to committing suicide because of the racism he faced within the club. "I know how close I was to committing suicide during my time at Yorkshire. I was living my family's dream as a professional cricketer, but inside I was dying. I was dreading going to work. I was in pain every day," ESPNcricinfo had quoted Rafiq as saying.

Addressing the issue, Yorkshire's chairman Roger Hutton in a statement said that the club on Monday took the decision to launch a 'formal investigation' into the specific allegations made by Rafiq. "Any allegation of this nature is hugely concerning to everyone from the board to the playing staff here, and we take the reports very seriously. On Monday this week the club took the decision to launch a formal investigation into the specific allegations made by Azeem Rafiq, and a wider review of YCCC's policies and culture," Hutton said in a statement.

"We are in the process of finalising the structure of this investigation and we will be approaching impartial external parties to be part of the review to ensure complete transparency. Further announcements will be made to detail this process in the coming days," he added. The player had also alleged that he felt like an outsider in the side as there was nobody from a similar background.

"There were times I did things to try and fit in that, as a Muslim, I now look back on and regret. I'm not proud of it at all. But as soon as I stopped trying to fit in, I was an outsider. There were no coaches on the staff from a similar background who understood what it was like," Rafiq had said. Hutton said since 2014, they have prioritised community engagement with numerous groups but it is 'work in progress.'

"Since 2014 we have prioritised community engagement with numerous groups right across the county, and across many cultures and ethnicities. While as an organisation we have made real efforts to that end, we are not perfect and it is a work in progress," he said. Hutton further stated, "We have tried to make contact with Azeem this week to discuss his experiences, and will make further contact in the weeks ahead as it is important that we hear his grievances in as much detail as possible."

"The future direction of our organisation's culture will be best-shaped with the understanding and the input of players, staff, and supporters from all minorities and genders, and we will continue this process with the formal investigation that will start in a matter of days and be conducted thoroughly, impartially, and with urgency." (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Birthday boy Thiem dominates Nagal to breeze into U.S. Open third round

Second seed Dominic Thiem celebrated his 27th birthday with a commanding 6-3 6-3 6-2 victory over Indias Sumit Nagal on Thursday to move into the third round of the U.S. Open. Austrian Thiem, seeking his maiden Grand Slam title, won an over...

Hornets part ways with radio announcer after tweet slur

The Charlotte Hornets said Thursday that radio announcer John Focke will not return after he used a racial slur in a tweet two weeks ago. Focke was suspended indefinitely on Aug. 18 after tweeting out the N word the night before. He was let...

Alleged poisoning of Russian opposition leader a ‘grave concern’, says chemical weapons watchdog

Mr. Navalny, a prominent anti-corruption activist, remains in a coma two weeks after falling violently ill during a flight from the town of Tomsk, in Siberia, to Moscow. He was later airlifted to Berlin for treatment, after Russian author...

US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower on tech sell-off, investors eye slow recovery

Wall Streets main indexes closed sharply lower on Thursday, marking their deepest one-day dives in months as investors dumped the high-flying technology sector, while economic data highlighted concerns about a long and difficult recovery. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020