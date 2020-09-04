Left Menu
ISL: Spanish midfielder Alberto Noguera signs two-year deal with FC Goa

Ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL), FC Goa have signed Spanish midfielder Alberto Noguera on a two-year deal on Thursday.

Spanish midfielder Alberto Noguera. (Photo/FC Goa Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL), FC Goa have signed Spanish midfielder Alberto Noguera on a two-year deal on Thursday. The fleet-footed centre midfielder represents the fourth new foreign signing and becomes the fourth Spaniard to join the Gaurs this transfer window following hot on the heels of Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz and Ivan Gonzalez.Noguera expressed as to why he felt FC Goa was the best fit for him.

"I am very grateful to be part of this club, I hope to go to India soon and get ready for the new season. I have only heard magnificent things about the club and the project really seemed to be extremely ambitious and as challenging as I want my next steps to be," the midfielder said in a statement. "Regarding the fans, I have heard a lot about the passion that people of Goa have for football. I can't wait to wear the FC Goa shirt and fight on the pitch for them. I look forward to celebrating many things together," Noguera added.

After graduating from the Getafe youth system, the 30-year-old went on to sign for Rayo Vallecano before catching the eyes of Atletico Madrid. After playing for Atletico Madrid C and Atletico Madrid B, the midfielder finally made his debut for the senior team in 2012. In the coming years, Noguera would move to England to play for former Premier League side Blackpool whilst they were in the Championship before a season in Azerbaijan. He moved back to Spain in the summer of 2014 and has gone on to play for clubs such as Lorca, Numancia and Racing Santander.

Ravi Puskur, FC Goa's Director of Football sounded equally delighted on the new signing. "Alberto is a player we're quite excited to welcome to FC Goa. He's a player who comes with immense experience and comes to us on the back of a season in the Segunda in Spain," he said.

The 2020-21 season of the ISL will be staged completely in Goa due to the coronavirus pandemic. The season will start from November and it will be played behind closed doors at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda; GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim; and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. (ANI)

