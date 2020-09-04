Left Menu
Bhutia's football school launches training app for use during pandemic

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday launched Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools' app, 'enJogo', to enable youngsters continue training amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Launching the app, Rijiju said it has the potential to revolutionise how football training is done virtually in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Technology can revolutionize grassroots sports in India.

04-09-2020
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday launched Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools' app, 'enJogo', to enable youngsters continue training amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Launching the app, Rijiju said it has the potential to revolutionise how football training is done virtually in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Technology can revolutionize grassroots sports in India. The football training app 'enJogo' from BBFS will enable young footballers across India to get access to proper online coaching to train remotely, which can also help in identifying talent from the remotest parts of country," he said. "It has the potential to revolutionise football training in India." The 'enJogo app' has a library of workouts with in-built videos of drills with audio instructions that accompany a user while they workout. The workouts are custom made for different ages and skill-levels, and have a built-in mechanism for users to track their performance metrics easily.

The app's name is the shortened form of 'enjoy football'. 'Jogo' comes from 'Jogo Bonito' which is the portuguese phrase of the 'beautiful game'. Co-founder of BBFS and legendary footballer Bhaichung Bhutia said, "When I was growing up, there was not only a lack of infrastructure, but also a lack of good football coaches with the right knowledge to train us. "Although BBFS has expanded to more than 20 cities over the last 10 years, it is still not possible for us to physically reach every kid in India and give them the quality football coaching that they deserve. "But now with enJogo, we have the ability to cross physical barriers and give every child the chance to learn and practice the game that they love."

