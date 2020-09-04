Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Slavia to request withdrawal of players from Czech team over coronavirus

Slavia Prague will ask to withdraw its seven players from the Czech Republic squad following Friday's Nations League match away to Slovakia, the club's chairman Jaroslav Tvrdik has said. The Czech Republic face Slovakia in their opening Nations League B Group 2 match on Friday when Scotland host Israel in the other match in the section.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 05-09-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 23:47 IST
Soccer-Slavia to request withdrawal of players from Czech team over coronavirus
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Slavia Prague will ask to withdraw its seven players from the Czech Republic squad following Friday's Nations League match away to Slovakia, the club's chairman Jaroslav Tvrdik has said. The decision comes after Tvrdik said in a tweet that another member of the national team staff tested positive for the new coronavirus and ahead of the Czech side's Champions League playoff matches against Midtjylland or Young Boys this month.

West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek and AS Roma forward Patrik Schick will miss the Slovakia match as they quarantine after coming into contact with another national team staff member who had tested positive for the virus. The Czech Republic face Slovakia in their opening Nations League B Group 2 match on Friday when Scotland host Israel in the other match in the section.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Ethiopia receives US$14.85m grant for COVID-19 education response project

Time to move on! New action game FAU-G to soon replace PUBG in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Friday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Times ET GMT-4 1451 OSAKA OVERCOMES KOSTYUK TEST TO ADVANCEJapans former champion Naomi Osak...

ANALYSIS-White nationalism upsurge in U.S. echoes historical pattern, say scholars

The first Black woman is on a major party presidential ticket, Americans of all races are showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement and at the same time white nationalists are ramping up recruiting efforts and public activis...

Goods train services affected for third day in J'khand due to Tana Bhagat protest

Freight train movement remained disrupted for the third consecutive day in Jharkhand as members of the Tana Bhagat community blocked the tracks at Tori station here, seeking amendment of Chotanagpur Tenancy Act -- which protects the land ri...

Tennis-Former champion Osaka survives scare to reach last 16 in New York

Former champion Naomi Osaka survived a third-round scare before grinding out a 6-3 6-74 6-2 victory over Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk to reach the last 16 of the U.S. Open on Friday. The Japanese fourth seed looked out of sorts in the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020