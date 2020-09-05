Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England fight back to beat Australia in T20 thriller

England produced a brilliant comeback to beat Australia on the final ball of their first T20 international on Friday after the visitors looked to be cruising to victory in their first competitive match for six months.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 02:30 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 02:30 IST
Cricket-England fight back to beat Australia in T20 thriller

England produced a brilliant comeback to beat Australia on the final ball of their first T20 international on Friday after the visitors looked to be cruising to victory in their first competitive match for six months. England posted 162-7 after 44 from Jos Buttler and 66 for Dawid Malan, but Australia were in command after a brilliant 98-run opening stand by David Warner (58) and Aaron Finch (46).

Steve Smith then hit a quick 18 but when he fell at 124-1 it sparked a clatter of wickets that let England back in the game. The tourists still looked favourites but tight bowling by Tom Curran and Chris Jordan at the end piled the pressure on and Marcus Stoinis was unable to find the 15 needed from the final over as they ended on 160-6.

The win put England one up in the three-match series.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

Ethiopia receives US$14.85m grant for COVID-19 education response project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook removes pages of right-wing group Patriot Prayer after Portland unrest

Facebook Inc on Friday removed the pages of U.S. right-wing group Patriot Prayer and its founder Joey Gibson, a company spokesman told Reuters. Patriot Prayer has hosted dozens of pro-gun, pro-Trump rallies. Attendees have repeatedly clashe...

Blake's father says paralyzed son optimistic after shooting

Jacob Blakes father has said that his happy-go-lucky son is optimistic for his future, although he remains paralysed from the waist down after being shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer. A clearly exhausted J...

Broncos release top tackler Davis

The Denver Broncos released linebacker Todd Davis on Friday, parting ways with a player who started 59 games over the past four seasons. The 28-year-old Davis started at least 14 games in each of the last four campaigns. He led the Broncos ...

Athletics-Farah returns to track in style by breaking one-hour record

Britains Mo Farah returned to the track in style on Friday after three years away when he broke the world record for the one-hour run while Safan Hassan smashed the womens equivalent by more than a lap at the Brussels Diamond League meeting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020